Texas DB set to make second UA visit





The University of Arkansas is expected to host numerous football prospects for its spring game and 4-star cornerback Jaden Allen will be making his second trip to Fayetteville on Saturday.

Allen, 5-10, 165 pounds, plays for Texas powerhouse Aledo High School and helped the Bearcats win their 11th state title in December with a 52-14 victory over College Station to capture the Class 5A Division I title. He had a team-leading six tackles in the game.

A former University of Texas commitment, Allen visited Fayetteville on March 4 and received a scholarship offer from the Hogs. He also has offers from Alabama, Texas, LSU, Southern Cal, Michigan State and others.

The March visit left him with a favorable impression of Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman, defensive coordinator Travis Williams, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson.

"Coach Pittman, Coach Wilson, Coach Woodson and Coach T-Will are all great people and coaches," Allen said. "They are actually recruiting me and not just talking."

Allen recorded 48 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a half sack, 3 interceptions, 11 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a recovered fumble as a junior. He also had 3 kickoff returns for 66 yards.

Rivals rates him as a 4-star prospect, the No. 17 cornerback and No. 132 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

The younger brother of Longhorns redshirt freshman defensive back B.J. Allen, Jaden committed to Texas in December 2021 and announced in February he was reopening his recruitment.

"A lot of schools got in touch with me and few offered after I opened my recruitment back up, but I feel like the Arkansas coaches really want me," Allen said. "My family and I talked to Coach T-Will almost an hour and it wasn't even about ball."

Allen also said he plans to mingle with Arkansas coaches and players Saturday.

"Just really hanging out getting a feel of the environment and see how the coaches are with the players," Allen said.

Few high schools in the nation can claim two 4-star cornerbacks in the secondary but Aledo is one. Allen's teammate Chris Johnson Jr. is also an Arkansas target and is rated a 4-star prospect.

Johnson visited to Hogs on March 4 and has stated plans to return to Fayetteville for an official visit in June. Allen said he'll make an official visit to Arkansas on June 25.

Allen and he and Wilson, who's 32 years old, speak weekly and the connection is strong.

"I like that he's a younger," Allen said. "Coach, he's super cool just being able to relate to the players is huge to me."

He said his mother and father "loved" Arkansas after the first trip to Fayetteville.

"They would definitely be comfortable with me picking Arkansas," Allen said.

