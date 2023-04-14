UA softball team seeks to rebound





FAYETTEVILLE -- After 12 consecutive SEC games, the University of Arkansas softball team began a five-game nonconference slate this week.

The stretch got off to a rocky start for the Razorbacks (28-11) on Tuesday when they were beaten 4-0 in front of a record-setting crowd at the University of Central Arkansas.

Coach Courtney Deifel's team has an opportunity to get back on track this weekend when it faces Alabama-Birmingham at Bogle Park for a three-game series. Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. today.

Taking a pause from its SEC schedule midway through the league schedule is uncharted waters for Arkansas under its eighth-year coach.

"As far as I remember, I don't think we've ever had an SEC bye in the middle," Deifel said. "So it's new for us. And I actually asked for it a couple years ago, just because we've always had it at the beginning or the end. I wanted to see what it would do, and I'm curious how we approach it."

Arkansas had won four consecutive games entering last weekend's series against Georgia, but has now lost in 3 of its past 4 outings.

Deifel said her mission is to do whatever it takes to get back in the win column this weekend, treating the Blazers like any other opponent.

"It comes to 'We need to win,' " she said. "We're going to focus on winning each game that we're in and see what we need to do, [and] what adjustments we need to make.

"I still don't think we've found all the answers. But that doesn't matter who we're playing. I think that just matters on us still figuring out how to be our best."

While the loss to UCA stung, Deifel said it was encouraging to see softball's growth in the state. The Bears are rated No. 17 in the NCAA's RPI, one spot below the Razorbacks.

"They sold over 2,000 tickets, [and] they don't typically charge," she said. "I think that our matchup is great for the sport in the state. ... I know they were saying before [the game] it was their second-highest attended sporting event of the year, only behind the opening football game.

"That's a huge thing for UCA. It's a huge thing for softball in the state of Arkansas. ... That softball team deserves that kind of crowd. They compete at an elite level, and they represent that university and that athletic department so well."

After UCA defeated Arkansas in early March, the Razorbacks hit a rough patch before winning three SEC series consecutively.

How her team responds this time, Deifel said, will depend on its approach.

"With a game like softball or baseball, you can easily get outside of the moment of thinking that you need to do more or thinking one moment's bigger than the next," she said. "Or living in what's happened or what's going to happen, and so you just start to overthink or get mental.

"I mean, that's a huge part of bat-and-ball sports -- controlling that -- and then staying in a good mindset. I think that's still a lesson that we all need to learn and continue to be better in that."

College softball

Alabama-Birmingham at No. 10 Arkansas

WHEN 6 p.m. today

WHERE Bogle Park, Fayetteville

RECORDS UAB 21-18; Arkansas 28-12

TV None

STREAMING SEC Network-Plus

SHORT HOPS Arkansas is 19-6 this season against nonconference opponents. … UAB is 0-6 against team from the SEC this season with losses to Auburn, Alabama and Florida. … Arkansas is 1-2 all time against the Blazers, last playing in 2008 in Texarkana. The Razorbacks have never played UAB in Fayetteville. … UAB is 9-6 in Conference USA play, tied for fourth place. … Arkansas ace Chenise Delce is 15-5 with a 1.98 ERA. … The Razorbacks have a 15-7 record at Bogle Park this season.





