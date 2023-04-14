UALR baseball at Eastern Illinois

UALR at Eastern Illinois

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE Coaches Stadium, Charleston, Ill.

RECORDS UALR 18-12, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference; Eastern Illinois 17-12, 1-5

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UALR RHP Jackson Wells (3-2, 1.51 ERA); Eastern Illinois RHP Tyler Conklin (3-3, 6.55 ERA). Game 2: UALR RHP Preston Davis (4-1, 2.52 ERA); Eastern Illinois RHP Ky Matthews-Hampton (4-0, 2.89 ERA). Game 3: UALR RHP Noah Burkey (1-1, 5.63 ERA); Eastern Illinois RHP Blake Malatestinic (2-3, 5.54 ERA).

COACHES Chris Curry (192-228 in ninth season at UALR and overall); Jason Anderson (168-196 in eighth season at Eastern Illinois and overall)

SERIES UALR leads 6-4

TV None RADIO None

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

SHORT HOPS These teams have met for nonconference series each of the past two seasons, with UALR taking two of three last February in Little Rock.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Eastern Illinois*, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY Eastern Illinois*, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY Eastern Illinois*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Louisiana-Monroe, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY Off

*Ohio Valley Conference game