UALR baseball at Eastern Illinois

UALR at Eastern Illinois
WHEN 3 p.m. Central
WHERE Coaches Stadium, Charleston, Ill.
RECORDS UALR 18-12, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference; Eastern Illinois 17-12, 1-5
STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UALR RHP Jackson Wells (3-2, 1.51 ERA); Eastern Illinois RHP Tyler Conklin (3-3, 6.55 ERA). Game 2: UALR RHP Preston Davis (4-1, 2.52 ERA); Eastern Illinois RHP Ky Matthews-Hampton (4-0, 2.89 ERA). Game 3: UALR RHP Noah Burkey (1-1, 5.63 ERA); Eastern Illinois RHP Blake Malatestinic (2-3, 5.54 ERA).
COACHES Chris Curry (192-228 in ninth season at UALR and overall); Jason Anderson (168-196 in eighth season at Eastern Illinois and overall)
SERIES UALR leads 6-4
TV None RADIO None
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
SHORT HOPS These teams have met for nonconference series each of the past two seasons, with UALR taking two of three last February in Little Rock.
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY Eastern Illinois*, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY Eastern Illinois*, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY Eastern Illinois*, 1 p.m.
MONDAY Off
TUESDAY Off
WEDNESDAY Louisiana-Monroe, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY Off
*Ohio Valley Conference game