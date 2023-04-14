UAPB baseball capsule

Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Torii Hunter Baseball Complex, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Prairie View A&M 11-21, 7-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference; UAPB 11-21, 3-9

STARTING PITCHERS N/A

COACHES Auntwan Riggins (121-225 in eighth season at Prairie View A&M); Carlos James (190-327-1 in 13th seasons at UAPB)

SERIES Prairie View A&M leads 37-31

TV None RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

SHORT HOPS The Golden Lions' last victory in the series was in 2020, when they won 10-6 in Pine Bluff. Since then, they've lost 14 straight games to the Panthers, including three this season. ... The seven home runs UAPB has hit this season rank 293rd out of 295 teams in NCAA Division I. Prairie View is 292nd with eight home runs.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Prairie View A&M*, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY Prairie View A&M*, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY Prairie View A&M*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY at S.F. Austin, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY Off

*Southwestern Athletic Conference game