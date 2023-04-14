Sections
UAPB celebrating 150 years

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:44 a.m.
FILE — The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff campus is shown in this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will celebrate Founders' Week April 17-23.

In conjunction with UAPB commemorating its 150th anniversary, this year's theme is "150 Years of Excellence: Mission, Milestones, Memories," according to a news release from the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association Inc.

The schedule includes:

April 17 -- Campus Kickoff, 11:30 a.m., W.E. O'Bryant Bell Tower.

April 19 -- UAPB Student Activities, UAPB campus. Current UAPB students, faculty and staff are welcomed to attend. For more information, contact Courtney Jackson at jacksonc@uapb.edu.

April 20 -- Founders' Honors & Award Convocation, 10 a.m., health education and recreation (HPER) building and online at UAPB-TV.

April 21 -- Chris Robinson's Golf Tournament, 8 a.m., Pine Bluff Country Club. For registration information, contact Lia Jenkins at (870) 575-7950 or Amanda Kirklin at (870) 575-7949.

April 21 -- UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Board of Directors Meeting, 1-4 p.m., Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library (multipurpose room), 600 S. Main St. The general public is welcome to attend.

April 21 -- Alumni and Student Reception, 4-6 p.m., UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association, 27 Watson Blvd. Graduating seniors will receive a special gift. This event is open to all students.

April 22 -- Black and Gold Weekend State of Athletics, 11 a.m., Simmons Bank Field.

April 22 -- Black and Gold Weekend Game, 2 p.m., Simmons Bank Field.

April 22 -- Chancellor's Scholarship Gala ~ "A Night in N'awlins," 6 p.m., Pine Bluff Country Club. A limited number of tickets are available for $250 per person. For sponsorship and/or ticket information, call the UAPB Office of Development at (870) 575-8701 or send an email to: development@uapb.edu.

April 23 -- Sunrise Service and Alumni Breakfast, 8 a.m., STEM Conference Center and online at UAPB-TV.

April 23 -- Benjamin Pruitt Dedication Concert, 3 p.m., Location to be announced.

For more information on events sponsored by the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association, call (870) 536-2309.

The UAPB Founders' Week schedule is available at www.uapb.edu.

