University of Arkansas names interim leader for Walton College of Business

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas appointed Brent Williams as interim dean of the Sam M. Walton College of Business.

The university announced his appointment on Friday.

Williams will start his new role Aug. 14, the same date current Dean Matthew Waller set for himself to step down and return to a faculty position as a professor of supply chain management. Waller, who took over as dean in the spring of 2016 after serving as interim dean since 2015, announced his plans early last month.

Williams, who received his doctorate in business administration with a concentration in supply chain management from the university in Fayetteville, is currently senior associate dean and Garrison Endowed Chair in Supply Chain Management in the Walton College. In that post, he oversees the business school’s academic departments, student success initiatives and insights and analytics function, as well as leads Walton College’s strategic planning process and several strategic initiatives, according to the university.

He has chaired the department of supply chain management and led the early development of the McMillon Innovation Studio and Walton College in Little Rock.

UA will conduct a national search for a Walton College dean.