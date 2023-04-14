U.S. Capitol rioter Barnett's sentencing postponed until May 24

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper filed an order this morning granting a motion from the defense to postpone Barnett's sentencing hearing. Federal prosecutors opposed the request.

After a two-week trial in January, a jury in Washington, D.C., found Barnett guilty of eight charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

Barnett faced enhanced charges for carrying a stun gun into the Capitol, where he posed for photos with his foot on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite.

Barnett faces a maximum penalty of 47 years in prison.

Sentencing memoranda in the case are now due May 17.