Walmart Inc.'s chief merchandising officer to exit company

Walmart Inc.’s chief merchandising officer will leave the company at the end of May, Walmart said Friday.

John Furner, president and chief executive of Walmart U.S., said in a memo to employees that Charles Redfield will serve through the end of April but stay on through May in an advisory role.

Furner said Redfield will “begin a new chapter in June spending more time with family.”

The company will release information about Redfield’s successor soon, Furner said.

Redfield is a 32-year Walmart veteran, but just moved into his current job in January 2022.

Starting as a cashier at Sam’s Club while a student at the University of Arkansas, Redfield was brought on full time after graduating. After serving in a number of leadership roles in operations and merchandising, he was named chief merchandising officer for Asda, Walmart’s U.K. subsidiary, in 2010.

Redfield returned to the United States in 2012 to serve as executive vice president of merchandising at Sam’s Club. In 2015, he was named executive vice president of food at Walmart U.S., a role he held until becoming chief merchandising officer in 2022.