Washington County demolishes new $495,000 bridge, cites $1 million cost to finish project

FAYETTEVILLE -- A new bridge in southeast Washington County was torn down Thursday without a single vehicle having crossed it.

The county spent about $495,000 on the bridge at the intersection of Wyola and Parker Branch roads beginning in April 2021 when bids were taken and going through October 2022 when the bridge was completed.

Washington County Judge Patrick Deakins said he and his administrative team reviewed all of the county's road and bridge projects after he took office in January and officials said the bridge, as originally designed, was going to cost the county an additional $1.1 million to complete.

"Road Superintendent [Jeff] Crowder and his leadership in the Road Department knew there was a problem, and they brought it to our attention," Deakins said.

Deakins said the cost of the project made it stand out. He said the work was approved by the previous administration, led by then-County Judge Joseph Wood, and he could find nothing explaining how the decision was made.

"I don't have a good explanation as to why this was done," Deakins said at the site, talking over the noise of a hydraulic hammer and other heavy equipment breaking down the bridge and removing the debris.

"This makes no sense to us," Deakins said. "It seems the county had these bridge structures and someone thought they should be used. It sounds like more of a solution in search of a problem."

The bridge site is on Wyola Road, spanning London Creek just east of Parker Branch Road near Brentwood. The low-water crossing used in the past would frequently be underwater during heavy rain, according to Crowder, and if the culverts became blocked, stormwater would overflow the banks of the creek and flow across the road. During construction, a new low-water crossing was installed, and traffic on Wyola Road was diverted just south of the bridge site.

Terry Coe lives on Low Gap Road and said he drives by the bridge site "twice a day, seven days a week" going to and from work, shopping and church.

Coe, who has a background in construction, said he questioned the county about the project when he first saw the large bridge structures being placed there in March 2022. Coe said a larger set of culverts was all that was needed.

"I tried to meet with county officials about the project and was was told I didn't know what I was talking about," Coe said Thursday.

"It's made me sick for more than a year," Coe said. "And now they're tearing it down. It's a waste of taxpayer money."

Tearing down the bridge structure and replacing it with a crossing using a series of 42-inch box culverts will bring the total cost down to around $664,000, according to Crowder, with the remediation work -- including demolishing the existing bridge structure and installing the box culverts -- costing about $170,000.

Deakins and Crowder were at the bridge site Thursday watching the demolition of the structure that had been completed. Crowder said the bridge had been built using some cast concrete sections the county bought after they were ordered and then not used for a bridge project in Rogers.

Using the taller structure meant the approaches on both Parker Branch Road and Wyola Road would have to be built up, Crowder said, which the county estimated would require more than 48,000 cubic yards of fill dirt. The fill dirt alone had an estimated cost of $486,680, according to the county.

The county is planning to finish the work at the bridge site within the next few weeks, Deakins said.