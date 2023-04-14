Western Benton County communities join up in interest of growth, economic prosperity

Leaders from Siloam Springs, Gentry, Decatur, Gravette and Sulphur Springs have formed a group to promote and support the area's growth.

The Western Benton County Partnership was formed in January and is working to obtain 501(c)3 status, according to Delia Haak, a Republican state representative from Gentry and the partnership's executive director.

The partnership creates, promotes and fosters growth and economic prosperity for the area's communities, according to its mission statement.

"The Western Benton County Partnership is structured much like the Northwest Council which Mark Simmons helped form with Sam Walton, J.B. Hunt and Don Tyson over 20 years ago," said Arthur Hulbert, president and CEO of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

"The Northwest Council was key in the development of the XNA airport and I-49 corridor."

"Our goal is to partner with key stakeholders including municipalities, elected officials, school districts, chambers of commerce and the business community. We all face the same challenges here," Haak said. "The realization is that we can get farther together than we can independently."

The partnership will focus on four areas: broadband access and affordability, child care access and affordability, the workforce and infrastructure.

Haak said when most people think about infrastructure, they think of roads. However, the partnership is looking at not only roads but also bridges, railroads and transportation in general, she said.

"There is a need for a four-lane between Siloam and the Missouri border," Haak said.

Another plan the partnership is considering is a connector between Gravette and Northwest Arkansas National Airport, she said.

With growth assured, the partnership aims to determine how the communities of western Benton County meet those demands as they come, Haak said.

"We need to plan for the future and the growth that is on our way," she said.

Municipal leaders from all western Benton County communities are taking part, Haak said. The partnership includes four co-chairs who represent each component: business, chamber, city and school.

Greg Sutherland, who works at McKee Foods, will represent the businesses involved; Hulbert will represent the chambers of commerce; Gentry Mayor Kevin Johnson will represent the mayors of the cities involved; and Gravette School District Superintendent Maribel Childress will represent the school districts, Haak said.

"The Western Benton County Partnership is another example of some of the great things going on in our region," Hulbert said.