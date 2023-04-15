10 sprinters seeking chance at stardom in the Count Fleet

HOT SPRINGS -- Compared to the $1 million Grade I race on the card today at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, the Count Fleet Sprint Handicap lacks comparative starpower.

In short, the 10 horses are sitting on the edge of greatness, some more than others, and in the hands of people who can take them to the next step.

While the Apple Blossom Handicap, albeit with only four horses, pits Grade I winners Secret Oath and Clairiere, with Hot and Sultry a stakes winner in Hot Springs and I Feel the Need getting better by the day, the Count Fleet horses figuratively find themselves on "American Idol."

Trainer Chris Hartman may hold the strongest hand with last-out Grade III winner Tejano Twist and show horse Edge to Edge returning from the March 18 Grade III Whitmore Stakes. Those facts alone lend perspective to a race named for the 1943 Triple Crown winner and the last local prep honors a 2020 champion.

Steve Asmussen is never far from such a race and, in fact, the Hall of Famer trainer is taking three shots in the 50th Count Fleet.

He trains Cogburn for personal attorney Clark Brewster as well as Bill and Corinne Heiligbrodt, the Houston couple winning a Count Fleet with the Asmussen-trained Mitole, a future champion, bettering three-time race winner Whitmore in 2019. He trains two-time meet winner Skelly for Chris Hicks with the Practical Joke gelding running 21 4-5 second opening quarters in those victories.

He trains Payne for himself, the Paynter 8-year-old with a win and two seconds at the meet with Asmussen's son Keith in the saddle. Steve Asmussen, who has more than 10,000 career victories, risked $40,000 for Payne in a Churchill Downs claiming race last fall and was rewarded when the gelding defeated past Oaklawn stakes winner Kavod at Oaklawn on Jan. 28.

Brad Cox, with the Kentucky Derby four weeks out and for which he is assembling a strong cast, sends out Strobe, a 4-year-old Into Mischief colt who has won four of five for the mighty Godolphin Stable and makes his stakes debut today. Florent Geroux rides Strobe, who has been favored each time and won his last two in New Orleans. Geroux was up when the colt overcame the No. 9 post at Keeneland in his second start and today goes from outside post 10.

Others in the field are Grade III winner Candy Man Rocket, a 2021 Triple Crown hopeful for Arkansan Frank Fletcher and trained by Bill Mott; Pirate Rick, a six-time winner but sixth in the Whitmore and 0 for 3 at Oaklawn; Radical Right, whose connections won the 2020 Count Fleet with former claimer C Z Rocket; and Surveillance, winning three stakes for Keith Desormeaux at the recent Fair Grounds meeting.

Champion sprinter Jackie's Warrior opened her 4-year-old season by winning the 2022 Count Fleet for Asmussen and set a record by winning a Saratoga stake at ages 2, 3 and 4.

Ricardo Santana Jr., riding Skelly today, has a record five Count Fleet victories, two aboard Whitmore. Whitmore, at 7 in 2020, sailed past Dave's Friend, Bordonaro and Semaphore Man as the race's only three-time winner, taking the race previously in 2017 and 2018. Bonapaw, trained by Howard Alonso and ridden by Gerard Melancon, set the states record of 1:08.00 in 2001.

Ninth of 11 races on today's card, the Count Fleet goes at 4:48 p.m.