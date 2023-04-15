An Arkansas State reunion for friends, coaching colleagues in Rob Harley and Josh Conklin





Over the past two decades, Rob Harley and Josh Conklin have worked at 10 different schools, combining for 33 football seasons on the sideline as either an assistant, coordinator or head coach.

Like in any business, some co-workers are just that. Others become true friends.

With near-constant movement and turnover in the coaching world, the latter is all the rarer. It's just that which makes the connection between Harley and Conklin stand out.

In early 2021, shortly after Coach Butch Jones hired Harley as his defensive coordinator at Arkansas State, the Harley and Conklin families gathered for a vacation on Florida's 30A -- a stretch of beach communities tucked along the Gulf Coast between Destin and Panama City Beach.

That was the first time the pair had been able to reconnect in person since their paths diverged in January 2018.

Their wives had gotten along well during their previous stints together. Both men had multiple then-preschool-aged children.

And just as was the case for Harley and Conklin working at Florida International and Pittsburgh, they still "clicked."

"We're not opposites, but we have different personalities," Conklin told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "I think some of his strengths and my strengths complement each other really well. I can know what he's thinking and how he sees it because we've spent so much time in the room together."

After five seasons apart, the Red Wolves reunited friends when ASU hired Conklin last month as its special teams and safeties coach. This spring has been a proving ground for the pair to rekindle their dynamic as coaching compatriots following Conklin's four-plus years at the helm of FCS Wofford in Spartanburg, S.C.

Throughout the Red Wolves' official spring practices, which conclude with today's Pack Day Game -- set for a 2:15 p.m. kickoff at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro -- there's been no awkwardness despite Harley and Conklin's roles being reversed.

"Everyone points that out," Harley said. "They're like, 'Oh, he was your boss. Now you're his.' From the flowchart, my name is [above] your name. ... He just asked me, 'You'd be OK with me coming there if I took the job, right?'

"I said, 'Yeah! Would you be OK?'"

It was not even a decade ago that Conklin, then the defensive coordinator at Florida International, first hired Harley.

Conklin had been primarily a defensive backs coach up to that point and most of his experience was with odd-front systems -- three down defensive linemen and four linebackers.

Harley, on the other hand, played in even-front systems -- four linemen and three linebackers -- under Mark Dantonio while a walk-on safety at Ohio State. Harley eventually entered the coaching world and while at Michigan State, with Dantonio as head coach, was a graduate assistant coaching the Spartans' linebackers.

Pat Narduzzi, Michigan State's defensive coordinator at the time, got a cold call from Conklin after the 2013 season. Conklin wanted someone with 4-3 experience to come to Florida International and coach his linebackers.

"Pat said, 'Yeah, I think I have a couple of guys that you could talk to. One's sitting in the room right now,' " Harley recalled.

Michigan State played in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day in 2014. He returned to East Lansing on the morning of Jan. 2, and the next day, he was on a flight to Miami for an interview.

The 2014 Florida International defense was "the Pat Narduzzi system with training wheels on it," as Conklin explained. While its results were by no means stellar -- 94th nationally in total defense, 110th in scoring -- the Narduzzi ties were enough to bring both Conklin and Harley to Pittsburgh, where Narduzzi was hired as a first-year head coach.

Both men held the same roles: Conklin was the Panthers' defensive coordinator, Harley its linebackers coach. They worked together at Pitt for three seasons before Wofford hired away Conklin.

The Terriers went 17-9 over Conklin's first two seasons, winning Southern Conference titles in 2018 and 2019 while also winning an FCS playoff game in Year 1.

The next 21 games humbled Conklin. After covid-19 canceled the 2020 fall season, Wofford won just once in spring 2021 and once in fall 2021. He resigned after going winless in his first five games last fall.

"At the end of the day, you've got to win," Conklin said. "It really kind of forced me to say, 'Hey, this is really who I am and this is really what I believe in.'

"When you look back, you say, 'Well, I did this wrong. I could've done this better.' But it's all a part of the growth process and now I think I've become a better assistant coach."

Defense is Conklin's forte, and Harley said Conklin has fit in seamlessly with a defensive staff that is unchanged besides Jake Schoonover, ASU's former special teams coordinator and linebackers coach who left for Ole Miss.

And special teams are the other part of the equation that drew Conklin to Jonesboro.

He didn't want to take a break from coaching. Rather, he wanted to better prepare himself for another coordinator or head coaching job down the line.

That jibed with Jones, who puts an extra emphasis on special teams. The 2022 Red Wolves ranked second nationally in special teams efficiency, per Football Outsiders, and featured one of the country's best kickers in Dominic Zvada. The true freshman went 17 of 18 on field goals, 30 of 31 on extra points and made a 56-yarder against Texas State.

"I like it because he's sat in that [head coach's] chair for five years," Jones said of Conklin. "The way he conducts the meetings with the special teams, his overall organizational skills, [that's] really helped us in moving forward."

Ultimately, upward progress is why Conklin found a fit at ASU. He'd gotten Jones' number more than a decade ago -- Conklin was an assistant at Tennessee in 2012 when Jones was hired before being told he wouldn't be a part of the next year's staff. So when the ASU job came open, he reached out directly.

Linking back up with one of his closest friends was just a secondary benefit.

Knowing what he initially built at Wofford, Conklin said he believes in what's to come for the Red Wolves because of what he's already seen.

"It's the level of intent from the players," Conklin said. "When you start to get that foundation of players in place and then you can start to feel and see the culture of the players beginning to form and take shape, you know you're getting closer."

At a glance

Arkansas State Pack Day spring game

WHERE Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro

WHEN 2:15 p.m. today

FORMAT Intrasquad scrimmage featuring first-team offense against second-team defense and second-team offense against first-team defense. The coaching staff split across scarlet and black squads.





Rob Harley





