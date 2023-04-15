Arkansas ‘different’ for highly recruited 2026 DB

Highly recruited 2026 defensive back Tay Lockett, a California resident who's made two trips to Fayetteville in the past six weeks, said Saturday that Arkansas is “different.”

“Definitely enjoyed the visit, nothing but hospitality like always,” said Lockett, who visited and received an Arkansas offer during a March 4 visit, ahead of his visit on Friday and Saturday. “They just showed me and my family nothing but love. I came here yesterday to watch their 14th practice and it was just me, my mom, my stepdad and my teammate Drey Garner. Just came to see how the practices are ran.

"I definitely enjoyed that and sat in on a couple of meetings. They showed nothing but love over at the spring game.”

Lockett, 6-0, 165 pounds, of San Diego University City High School has more than 30 scholarship offers from other schools, including Southern Cal, Penn State, Florida State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Michigan and Texas A&M.

His mother is originally from Little Rock, and he has numerous family members living in Central Arkansas.

“I just wanted to get back out here to see the whole game day experience, but like there’s no place like here,” he said. “This place is different. They show nothing but love to me.”

Lockett talked about what made Arkansas different.

“Every time I take a visit here, all my family is able to come, and I really enjoy that,” said Lockett, who was accompanied by about 10 family members. “My family also gets to see the type of love I get too, so I definitely enjoy that.”

Lockett, who was named a first-team MaxPreps Freshman All American, had 92 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 7 interceptions, 9 pass breakups, 5 recovered fumbles and 3 forced fumbles. He also had 9 punt returns for 189 yards.

His family is full of Razorback fans urging him to be a Hog.

“They play a big role in it because they just want to see what’s best for me, and they feel like what’s best for me is here,” Lockett said. “I could definitely could see myself here, but I have a lot of time, so I have to wait to make that decision.”

His talk with coach Sam Pittman on Friday was a highlight of the visit and revealed to him the Head Hog’s sense of humor.

“Definitely talking to coach Sam Pittman yesterday before practice,” he said. “He said it was going to be a party at his house jokingly, so that was definitely fun.”