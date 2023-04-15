Arkansas’ Flatley takes 8th on beam





University of Arkansas senior Norah Flatley earned second-team All-America status on the balance beam late Thursday with a score of 9.9375 at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships.

Competing as an individual along with the Utah team at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Flatley finished seventh in the night session and tied for eighth overall in the final rotation of the night. Flatley completed her career as a four-time All-American, with two of the honors coming on the balance beam.

The transfer from UCLA posted the best score by a Razorback at the NCAAs as an individual qualifier.

Arkansas freshman Lauren Williams from Rogers, also competing as an individual in the second rotation with Utah, landed her Yurchenko 1.5 on the vault with just a slight movement and scored 9.825, good for 20th in the session and 40th overall.

Utah won the night session with a 198.225 and advanced to today's NCAA finals along with defending national champion Oklahoma (198.1625). The Utes and Sooners will be joined in the finals by LSU (197.475) and Florida (197.4) of the SEC, which advanced out of Thursday's afternoon session. The non-advancing teams from Thursday's semifinals were California and Denver from the afternoon session and Kentucky and UCLA from the night session.

The national semifinals produced two individual champions with perfect 10s: Utah's Maile O'Keefe on the balance beam and UCLA's Jordan Chiles on the uneven bars. The other champions were Oklahoma's Olivia Trautman (9.95) on the vault and Chiles (9.9875 on the floor exercise). O'Keefe won the all-around title with a 39.7625, edging Chiles (39.7125) and LSU's Haleigh Bryant (39.6875).

The NCAA finals will be broadcast at 3 p.m. today on ABC.





Lauren Williams





