Bryant teacher faces sex-assault charge

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:13 a.m.

A teacher at Bryant High School was arrested Friday after an investigation into reported sexual misconduct with a student, police said.

Heather Hare, 32, of Conway faces a charge of first-degree sexual assault, the Bryant Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The department said it had obtained a warrant for Hare's arrest, and she surrendered Friday morning at the Saline County jail.

She was released from the jail Friday afternoon after posting a $15,000 bond, according to the sheriff's office website.

Bryant teacher faces sex-assault charge

