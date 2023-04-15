Bryant teacher faces sex-assault charge

A teacher at Bryant High School was arrested Friday after an investigation into reported sexual misconduct with a student, police said.

Heather Hare, 32, of Conway faces a charge of first-degree sexual assault, the Bryant Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The department said it had obtained a warrant for Hare's arrest, and she surrendered Friday morning at the Saline County jail.

She was released from the jail Friday afternoon after posting a $15,000 bond, according to the sheriff's office website.