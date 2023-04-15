CAC’s Grayson Wilson commits to Hogs, first for ’25 class

FAYETTEVILLE — Prior to the Arkansas spring showcase scrimmage Saturday, Central Arkansas Christian quarterback Grayson Wilson became the Razorbacks’ first verbal commitment for the 2025 class.

He received his scholarship offer from Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Dan Enos during a March 4 visit to Fayetteville.

“I always wanted to be a Hog and it came pretty easy,” Wilson said. “They were my choice at the very beginning, and when I got the offer it really boosted my confidence and boosted what I thought I was going to do. I took some other visits and then I came here a few times, and the other places just didn’t seem like home. This did and that’s why I wanted to be a Hog.”

Wilson, 6-3 and 190 pounds, chose Arkansas over scholarship offers from Illinois, Pittsburgh and Central Arkansas. He also received strong interest from Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and other teams.

He told Pittman and Enos of his pledge.

"They were ecstatic,” Wilson said. “They were very excited for me. Since the day of them offering me, they’ve been very supportive of me and wanted me to come home.”

He called the commitment "surreal" and a great experience.

“I’m really looking forward [to the opportunity] and I’m really excited about we’re going to build here at Arkansas," he said.

Wilson is ready to get other top prospects to join him in Fayetteville.

“That is my job now,” Wilson said. “I’ll be going to places and if I see someone especially in my grade, I’m going to try and get them on board ahead of other places.”

Wilson completed 147 of 251 for 1,778 yards and 19 touchdowns, and rushed 84 times for 530 yards and 7 touchdowns as a sophomore. He has yet to be rated by any of the major recruiting services as a quarterback.

Wilson is also an outstanding basketball and baseball player. He averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds and earned all-conference and all-state honors for the Mustangs’ basketball team last season.

He has a 3-0 record with 1 save and 26 strikeouts in 20 innings as a pitcher this spring. He has allowed seven hits and has not allowed an earned run.