CAR TALK: Sure, pal, roll your windows up when AC’s on, but AC off saves even more gas

DEAR CAR TALK: Help! My wife and my adult daughter have taken up a practice that I'm concerned about. In the hottest part of the summer, they like to turn on the car's air conditioning AND roll down the window!?!

They say they like the coolness, but also enjoy the fresh air. I say the car's air conditioner is being excessively used and is killing their gas mileage.

Should I be concerned or just consider them nuts? — Mike

DEAR MIKE: I do this, too. When it's really hot out, there's nothing I like better than having the AC vents blowing right below the belt and fresh air blowing on my face. Especially when driving around town. I just don't like being cooped up in a hermetically sealed car.

Is it wasteful? Yeah. Having the windows down — at least at higher speeds — worsens the aerodynamics of the car, so it reduces your mileage. The air conditioner itself doesn't necessarily work any harder, it's either running or it's not running. But your overall fuel use will go up.

How do I defend it? Not very well. I'll confess that like many of us, I'm sometimes willing to give up a little efficiency in exchange for some comfort. I guess I'll have to answer to St. Peter for that. And my electric utility.

But before you claim the moral high ground and go after your wife and daughter, Mike, make sure you're not vulnerable to counterattack, Mike.

For example, you're right that it's more efficient, on the highway, to drive with the windows up and the air conditioner on.

But you know what's even more efficient? Driving with the windows up and the air conditioner off. The girls may insist you model that exemplary environmental behavior if you insist on being the moral arbiter of their energy use.

And speaking of the environment, if you go that route, Mike, make sure you drive around with a glovebox full of deodorant and extra T-shirts. And plan on driving alone a lot.

So, the bottom line is: You're right, Mike. At highway speed, they're lowering their mileage with the windows open by reducing the car's aerodynamic efficiency.

Maybe you can get them to compromise and keep the windows closed on the highway and let them lower the windows around town, where aerodynamics makes little to no difference.

Or, just accept the reality of the situation: There are two of them and one of you. Good luck, brother.

■ ■ ■

DEAR CAR TALK: I have a 2020 Honda CR-V with 18,000 miles on it. The maintenance minder says I need to have the rear differential fluid and the brake fluid replaced now. This seems excessive to me.

What interval do you recommend as the appropriate time to have these fluids changed? — Dave

DEAR DAVE: That's not as simple a question as you might think. Recommendations like these are based on science. But it's not an exact science.

There are two factors involved: mileage and time. Mileage — which is a rough measure for how much use the fluid gets — matters a little more to me. The more a fluid is used, the hotter it runs, the dirtier or more contaminated it gets, and the closer it gets to the end of its useful life.

The other factor is time. Time does matter, because some chemicals or chemical products do degrade over time. Or, in the case of brake fluid, if it's already holding all of the moisture it can keep in suspension, you don't want excess moisture sitting in the brake lines and corroding them from within.

Honda comes down on the side of time here. Your maintenance minder comes on after three years of driving. Honda probably assumes you'll be at around 36,000 miles by then, like the average driver. But they obviously believe time is a factor as well, and they may have data to back that up on their cars. I don't know.

So, my answer: I don't think there's any great rush to change either of these fluids. I doubt anything terrible will happen if you wait another year or even two, given your low mileage.

On the other hand, I'd lean toward changing the brake fluid sooner rather than later. Is it probably a little early? Yeah. But it's not an expensive job (probably $150 at an independent mechanic, possibly a bit more at the dealer), and if you're planning to keep the car for a long time, it's the safest thing to do for your brake system.

I'd be willing to wait longer on the differential fluid. These cars have an issue where, when the differential fluid degrades, the differential will "chatter" on sharp turns.

Honda's solution is to call for changing the differential fluid before it has a chance to degrade. But I can't remember seeing a CR-V with a chattering differential with such low mileage in my shop. We tend to see it at closer to 75,000 miles. So, I'd be comfortable waiting another year or two to do that.

And, of course, if you ever notice wheel chatter on sharp turns, then I'd take it in and get it changed, and that will fix it.

But neither of these are emergencies, Dave. You don't need to cancel your dentist appointment tomorrow in order to rush into the shop for brake and differential fluid.

