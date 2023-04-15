ASUN

Central Arkansas 5, North Florida 0

For the second time in his career, Jesse Barker started and ended the game on the mound for the University of Central Arkansas.

The junior pitcher from Benton threw nine shutout innings, allowing five hits as UCA opened its series with North Florida with a win at Jacksonville, Fla.

Barker struck out five, allowing seven total baserunners. He induced 15 flyouts and six groundouts.

The Bears' run support started in the second inning with RBI singles from both of their middle infielders. Second baseman Tanner Leonard and shortstop Reid Bowman drove in a run each to make the score 2-0.

In the sixth inning, Kolby Johnson hit a double to left field, making it 3-0. Noah Argenta brought in a second run that inning with a bunt single, making it 4-0.

Johnson added to the lead in the eighth inning with a solo home run to left center field.

Johnson, Leonard, Drew Sturgeon and Evan Hafley totaled two hits each for the Bears.