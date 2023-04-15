Church notes

BENTON COUNTY

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., holds service Sunday at 10 a.m. Services are livestreamed on the website, Facebook page and YouTube.

Students from United Campus Ministry at the University of Arkansas will lead worship Sunday, April 16 at 10 a.m. There will be a Holy Humor Sunday worship on April 23 when the church will celebrate Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. Wear your favorite cardigan and sneakers.

Information: 855-2390 or visit pcbv.org.

NewLife Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista, has announced a special conference, Creation Weekend, to be held through April 16. The Institute for Creation Research in Dallas, Texas, will be at the church with various science topics pointing to a creator.

Information: newlifenwa.com/creation-weekend.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N. E. J St., holds service each Sunday morning in person and online at 10:15 a.m. Bible study for adults meets Sundays at 9 a.m. Ministry with children and youth meets on Sunday afternoons.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. to Benton County residents.

Information: fpcbentonville.org .

Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., offers Sunday School at 9 a.m.; fellowship time at 10 a.m.; and service at 10:30 a.m.

The church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 16. Register at redcrossblood.org.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds services at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The church is holding a special community event, a women’s conference, “Building a Heart Like His” is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 29, featuring nationally known speaker, Sue Donaldson. There is a $5 registration fee that includes lunch.

Those who are interested in singing or being part of a bell choir are welcome to join us for practice on Wednesdays. Bell choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice meets at 5:30 p.m.

“Escape From Alcatraz” will be a special presentation for the community held at 9 a.m. May 20, led by the FBI agent in charge of the investigation, Harlan Phillips.

Information: Call 855-1126, email questions@bvcc.net, or visit bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., will hold Sunday service at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all children is at 9:45 in the lower level and adult bible class at 9:45 in the fellowship hall.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM

(100.3) and KURM-AM

(790).

GriefShare classes are every Tuesday afternoon from 2 to 4 p.m. in the library. The Quilters meet every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 8:30 a.m. The Shepherd’s Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m.

The Texas Boys Choir, under the direction of Dr. Todd Prickett, will begin their spring tour at FUPC at 1 p.m. April 23.

The Schola Cantorum from the University of Arkansas will perform American Stories: The Music of Arkansas Composer Florence Price in the FUPC sanctuary at 7 p.m. May 4 in the FUPC sanctuary. The program is free and open to the public and is part of the Light on the Hill Concert Series.

Information: 442-4411,fupcfay.org,facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

Goshen United Methodist Church, 122 Arkansas 45, will host the 14th annual Crawfish Boil from 4 to 7 p.m. April 15. The event also includes a car and bike show with categories for classic cars, classic trucks, modern muscle cars, rat rods and judges’ choice. Chicken dinners will also be offered.

All proceeds go to the GUMC Youth Group.

Information: Email sarahvaughan@gmail.com .

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m., both in-person and livestreamed. All church committees will meet at 11:45 a.m. this Sunday following worship.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available.

A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday and other church services. Church van pickup for Sunday services is available.

The church will host the “Bands, Brats and Butts” fundraiser for Ferncliff Disaster Relief at noon April

16. There will be live music, food and a silent dessert auction. Proceeds help send aid to recent tornado victims in central Arkansas.

The Adult Chancel Choir practices at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evenings. The Crandell Ringers Handbell choir practices each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Sunday classes for adults include, Women of Faith; Theology for Today; and Connections. All begin at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. Ladies Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship, meets at 7 a.m. Monday morning Lectionary meets at 9 a.m. each week live in the Rail Room and via Zoom.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

