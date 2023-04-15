Clairiere charges to win in Oaklawn's $1M Apple Blossom Stakes

With a thunderstorm bearing down on Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs as the gates flew open, Clairiere stormed past rival Secret Oath in the final lengths to win Saturday's Grade I $1 million Apple Blossom Stakes for older fillies and mares.

Secret Oath, the winner of last year's Kentucky Oaks after taking third in last year's Arkansas Derby, took the lead from Hot and Sultry at the head of the stretch in Saturday's four-horse field and appeared headed to win with jockey Tyler Gallalione for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas.

But Clairiere and jockey Joel Rosario charge down the stretch to win by a neck, giving trainer Steve Asmussen his third win in the Apple Blossom.

Clairiere paid $5 and $2.40. Secret Oath paid $2.10.