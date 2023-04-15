Area Agency menu set

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

April 17 — Chili and beans with corn chips, shredded cheese, coleslaw, emerald pears, and milk.

April 18 — Beef tips with gravy, mashed potatoes, zesty squash, hot roll, berries, and milk.

April 19 — Sweet and sour chicken with rice, Chinese mixed vegetables, egg roll, Mandarin oranges, cookie, and milk.

April 20 — Ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli and cauliflower salad, apricots, cake, and milk.

April 21 — Oven fried chicken, Au Gratin potatoes, spinach, pineapple pie, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

VFW plans Day of Service

The Veterans of Foreign Wars National Day of Service will be held for all veterans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 at the Elga Lee Roberts Jefferson County Veterans Service Center, 114 S. State St.

The celebration will be presented by the Pine Bluff Post 4455 VFW and VFW Auxiliary in partnership with the veterans service center, Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, and assisted by the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs, according to a news release.

The community is invited to attend. Mayor Shirley Washington and Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson, a veteran, will be speakers. State leaders have also been invited.

In addition, ADVA will award certificates and pins to Vietnam Veterans and retired Col. Nathaniel Todd will make the presentations to the veterans.

The Watson Chapel JROTC will be opening the program by posting the Colors and veteran service-related vendors will participate. Theresa Orso, president of the VFW Auxiliary Post 4455, is the event coordinator.



