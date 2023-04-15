Marriages

Talor Decastro, 39, and Rebekah Prince, 37, both of Little Rock.

Jerry Johnson, 40, and Angela Perkins, 42, both of Little Rock.

Derek Shrum, 24, and Makayla Carter, 23, both of Sherwood.

Glenn Mitchell, 40, and Chanda Hillard, 48, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-1351. Jacqueline Ray v. Jason Tucker.

23-1352. Jessica Brown v. Evan Brown.

23-1353. Jimmie McDougall v. Nikki McDougall.

23-1354. Bayley Trautman v. Brannen Tipton.

23-1355. Herman Lee v. Laporsha Thompson.

23-1357. Kalvin Morman Sr. v. Dewanna Gray-Morman.

23-1358. Josephina Velasquez v. Raul Velasquez.

23-1361. Stephen Hancock v. Alyssa Carrillo.