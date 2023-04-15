Dutiful dispatch

Editor, The Commercial:

As the Jefferson County Sheriff, I am honored to recognize the dedicated and hardworking dispatchers of the Metropolitan Emergency Communications Association (MECA) on the occasion of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

MECA dispatchers are the vital first link in the chain of public safety response. They are the calm voice on the other end of the line when someone is experiencing an emergency, and they provide the critical coordination and communication that our deputies and other first responders rely on to keep us all safe.

Their job is not an easy one, but it is a crucial one. They work tirelessly and selflessly, often under high-pressure situations, to ensure that the right resources are dispatched to the right place at the right time. Their efforts are essential to maintaining the safety and well-being of our community.

To all the dispatchers at MECA, thank you for your unwavering commitment to public safety. Your dedication to serving and protecting our community is truly appreciated and admired.

Lafayette Woods Jr.,

Jefferson County Sheriff