EDITORIAL: Gun smoke: A thought experiment

Last weekend, Philip Martin, our anchor Perspective columnist (and columnist all over the rest of the paper), wrote a column about guns. He noted how folks complain about gun-control advocates not offering realistic solutions. So he offered realistic solutions. That's what we call a helpful column.

And this last week we also saw a column about guns in The Washington Post. (See nearby.) It wasn't nearly as helpful. The columnist from Back East says the mass shooting problem could be solved if only the Republican Party would just agree to more gun control.

Well.

So, a thought experiment: Let's wave a magic wand and convince leaders of the Republican Party to eschew re-election, vote against the wishes of their constituents, and agree to join hands with progressives in the march toward an Australian-type change of culture. This should be easy.

(And . . . .)

Here we are in a new world. Republican leaders in statehouses all over the country are proposing strict gun control bills. And in Congress, both parties are preparing to send an amendment to the states to excise the Second Amendment from the Constitution. Just as our friend suggests.

And, at the same time, the papers report a mass wave of people moving to buy guns before the new laws kick in. Gun manufacturers have put on more shifts. People in red states, and not only red states, say they'll get around to recall elections as soon as they stock up on ammo.

There are already more guns in this country than people in it. But as the confiscation efforts a la Australia kick in, more and more Americans are stashing guns in safes, or the attic, or places hard to discover. Not just AR-15s, but pistols of every type. Ammo, too. More and more are being pulled toward extreme anti-government militia groups, which are using news stories of events in Washington to recruit. And the mass shootings continue.

(A few years later... .)

The government has severely restricted the purchase of AR-15s, but has had less success taking AR-15s bought pre-2023 out of circulation. The exact kind of people who'd buy an AR-15 are the types who don't give them up just because the government requests it. And the mass shootings continue.

The effort to remove the Second Amendment has gone nowhere. Oh, states like California and New York have ratified the change, but Arkansas canceled out California, and Oklahoma canceled out New York. The Constitution can be changed not by popular vote, but by a vote of the states. So small rural red states have put the brakes on that kind of change.

And the Supreme Court is still controlled by conservative judges, so the effort to get that panel to re-interpret the Second Amendment has gone nowhere. And the mass shootings continue.

The types of guns manufactured in the United States until the 2023 ban(s) are now coming over the southern border by the tens of thousands every year. People who have refused to turn in their banned guns are threatened with jail--the law being the law--but authorities acknowledge that they can't put away that many Americans. And the mass shootings continue.

(A generation later . . . .)

Slowly, the number of AR-15 kind of rifles have been coming off the streets, as Uncle Joe dies and his stash is discovered in the basement, or as houses burn or are flooded, or as people slowly change their minds. But the ban on "assault weapons" like the AR-15 have had no affect on mass shootings, since the murderers have simply switched over to other semi-automatic weapons that aren't banned. In fact, the last several mass shootings were done using powerful deer rifles with scopes and larger bullets meant to take down big game, and they do unimaginable damage to the human body. And they shoot just as fast as any of the banned guns once did.

The Second Amendment is still intact.

There are still more guns in the country than people in it.

There are still three times as many magazines than guns.

There is still a gun culture in America. But it's getting more paranoid.

And the mass shootings continue.

If you please, back to today, and the real world.

There are plenty of ideas on how to salve this problem if not solve it. This column has suggested red-flag laws, universal background checks, improvements to mental-health budgets, etc. See last weekend's paper for Philip Martin's helpful suggestions. Yes, we need more gun safes. Let's talk about the challenges of liability laws. Insurance. Age limits. We can have this serious conversation.

There are many people, and many suggestions, that might work to ease our pain. In a country that still considers itself a frontier nation with a gun culture going back to at least Daniel Boone, maybe mass shootings will never completely disappear. At least not in our lifetimes. But that doesn't mean Americans will give up. Nobody is suggesting giving up.

But let's live in the real world, shall we? Living in some other never-never fantasy world doesn't help. Because the mass shootings continue.