Excessive force claimed in county suit

Editor's note: This is part two of a two-part series.

An excessive force lawsuit was filed toward the end of March against Jefferson County, Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson, Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr., Bradley Shell, Michael Musgrove and Lt. Samuel Baker of the sheriff's office.

According to the lawsuit, filed on March 23 by Donald Frazier Jr., the case involves the use of unreasonable and excessive force resulting in the alleged assault on Frazier, aka Donald Muhammad, by Bradley, Musgrove, and a police K9 dog.

The lawsuit details the actions of the officers and the K9, which allegedly resulted in permanent bodily injuries and disfigurement.

The lawsuit states in the early evening of Feb. 16, Frazier made a left onto 13th Avenue after sitting at a red light on Blake Street. He went two blocks and turned right on Apple Street and noticed what appeared to be a sheriff's car behind his vehicle.

According to the lawsuit, he immediately activated his right turn signal and pulled to the side of the road before the officer, named in the lawsuit as Bradley, activated his blue lights.

The lawsuit says Frazier is familiar with several sheriff's officers and when he was safely pulled over on the side of the road, he exited his vehicle to explain to the officer that he had expired tags.

Walking toward Bradley's vehicle in what he describes as a non-threatening manner, Frazier said Bradley allegedly immediately pulled out his service weapon and demanded that he put his hands up stating that he would be shot like Trayvon Martin if he did not get back into his car.

The lawsuit states Frazier complied as he slowly walked back to his car. Frazier said he became paranoid and hit the gas, attempting to dial 911 because he was in fear for his life, but his phone slipped to the floor.

Instead, he drove his vehicle into a ditch and said he heard officers hit the window with a hard object as if they were trying to break the window. According to the lawsuit, two officers had their service weapons or firearms out pointing and yelling: "Get out with your hands up."

Frazier stated he made attempts to get out the front door, which wouldn't open, so he got out the side passenger door with his hands up.

It was at that time, Frazier claims, the K9 dog, without warning, lunged and attacked his arm, causing him to fall on the ground while the dog bit his arm and then his face.

Frazier said in the lawsuit he hit the dog after the dog bit him, and then Frazier got off the ground in an attempt to get away and was shot with two stun guns, which, Frazier said, temporarily paralyzed him from his neck down.

While Frazier was on the ground, Bradley and Musgrove allegedly issued more rounds of electric shocks into him while the dog continued to bite his right and left thigh.

Frazier said he begged the officers to get the dog off of him but that, instead of retrieving the dog, both officers shot him with more stun guns, causing him to be temporarily incapable of moving his lower body while the dog continued attacking him.

Frazier then regained feeling in his lower body, according to the lawsuit, and tried to get away from the dog but was shot with more tasers and told to stop resisting the dog.

Frazier claimed Bradley then put both of his knees on Frazier's stomach, placing his full body weight on him while placing him in handcuffs as the K9 continued to bite him. According to the lawsuit, the K9 dog attack, ordered by Bradley, went on for more than 10 minutes even while Frazier was on the ground being tasered.

The lawsuit said Frazier was transported from the scene to Jefferson Regional Medical Center and treated for his injuries.

When Frazier arrived at the hospital, according to the lawsuit, he had blood pouring out over his thighs, arms and neck area. He also had to undergo surgery to remove the taser prong that was stuck in his stomach.

The lawsuit states the emergency room examination revealed Frazier had abrasions to his left and right arms, multiple puncture wounds to both legs, arms, neck, three left fingers, chin, and deep irregular lacerations to his right and left lateral thighs.

Frazier was transported to the Jefferson County jail with a prescription for pain medicine.

The lawsuit states Frazier was placed in a cell without a mattress and forced to have to climb up on a top bunk, even though he could barely move.

When he asked defendant Baker for his medications, according to the lawsuit, Baker refused him access to medication and didn't get it until Frazier posted bond.

The lawsuit claims the defendants used excessive force, far in excess of the amount necessary and legally justified, in violation of the plaintiff's rights as guaranteed by the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and Title 42 Section 1983 when the plaintiff was arrested.

The conduct and action of Bradley and Musgrove, according to the lawsuit, were unreasonable considering the facts and circumstances confronting them and were designed to and did cause physical injury, pain and suffering.

"As a direct and proximate result of all defendants' use of excessive force, Plaintiff suffered a violation of his constitutionally protected rights and other related damages. Plaintiff's injuries will continue into the future and he will require ongoing medical care and treatment," stated the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also brings state-law claims against all defendants for negligence and failure to intervene and blames Woods' actions in negligent hiring, retaining, and supervising deputies who have a history of prior misconduct, including physically assaulting inmates.

The lawsuit claims Frazier was owed a duty of care to conduct police operations in a reasonably safe manner that avoided unnecessary injury and that the defendants were negligent and breached their respective duties.

"The conduct of all Defendants as detailed above," according to the lawsuit, "constitutes a violation of the Arkansas Civil Rights Act, statutes, constitution and Federal statutes and the United States Constitution 97."

Frazier is asking to recover for the following damages: pain and suffering by plaintiff, all in the sum of exceeding $100,000; past and future mental anguish suffered in the sum of exceeding $100,000; medical expenses and attorney fees.

Frazier is demanding a trial by jury.

On April 11, a Separate Defendant's Notice of Removal was filed by attorney Colin C. Heaton of Heaton & Harris LLP, that has removed the case to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Heaton will act as counsel on behalf of the defendants.

Responding to the claims in the lawsuit, Woods said Frazier has a history of disruptive behavior and filing frivolous claims that have been thrown out of court in the past. Woods said his officers are highly trained and certified in the use of K-9 dogs for suspect apprehension, and he questioned the allegations made in the lawsuit. Woods said the lawsuit has been handed over to a risk management group, and lawsuits such as these are the nature of the business when holding a chief executive position.