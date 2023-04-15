Filly field short but stout in today’s Apple Blossom

HOT SPRINGS -- Is another Miss Baja or Billy Jane out there to get everyone wondering where the Apple Blossom Handicap winner came from?

With only four in the $1 million Grade I event today at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, snap judgments are likely. Especially with previous Grade I winners Secret Oath and Clairiere, the 1 1/16-mile race looms as one that the headliners appear more beatable than bettable.

Choose between a 4-5 program favorite or an early 6-5 second choice. Hot and Sultry, the most likely upsetter, has a 2023 stakes win over the track for trainer Norm Casse and Arkansas owners Alex and JoAnn Lieblong, and could become awfully brave on the lead. I Feel the Need's trainer, Burl McBride, knows that anything can happen -- even in a short field, especially involving the pace -- and is in decent form, and stranger things have happened before.

Miss Baja trainer Joe Cantey's mudlark upset champion Late Bloomer in the 1979 Apple Blossom after a local monsoon. Though losing that day, Greentree Stable earned swift and immediate range two days later when San Juan Hill toppled Alydar in the Oaklawn Handicap.

The colorful Mitch Shirota trained 1980 Apple Blossom winner Billy Jane, given a typical first-class ride by John Lively, whose ability to conserve a horse's early speed ranked with the best. Although she won 10 of 16 career starts, Billy Jane is one of the least celebrated Apple Blossom winners of the 1980s, which one may be surprised to know does not include Lady's Secret, beaten by Love Smitten when Horse of the Year as a 4-year-old in 1986.

Secret Oath, the Kentucky Oaks winner last May at Churchill Downs, could not pull off a second victory over Nest, costing her any chance for the 3-year-old filly championship. But in the Grade II Azeri on March 11, the Arrogate filly won her 4-year-old debut by 2 3/4 lengths, Tyler Gaffalione aboard for the first time, with a move on the final turn that has become her trademark. She appeared to gain weight during her freshening -- both she and runner-up Clairiere off since the Breeders' Cup in November -- and with a chance to train a world-class 4-year-old filly at age 87, Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas said he is quite high on her chances today and beyond Oaklawn.

"I don't think she cares where we run her," Lukas said. "She's turned into a good one.

"I respect all of them, but the size of the field changes the complexion of the race and there will be some strategy involved. But at least Secret Oath has the ability to gobble up ground."

Winning the Apple Blossom would represent a meet highlight for Steve Asmussen in a year that the Hall of Famer trails Robertino Diodoro in the local standings but in February scored his North American-record 10,000th training victory. Ever seeking a first Kentucky Derby winner after 24 losses, he is likely to be represented at Churchill Downs on May 6 even if Todd Pletcher and Brad Cox have more live horses in the 149th Derby.

Clairiere has won 6 of 17 for Barbara Banke, whose late husband, Jess Jackson, raced the filly's sire, Curlin. Her Oaklawn record is respectable -- seconds to Secret Oath in the Azeri and repeat winner Letruska in last year's Apple Blossom -- and a win today under Joel Rosario could restore the 5-year-old mare's luster, which doesn't require much polishing.

Hot and Sultry won the six-furlong American Beauty on Jan. 21 at Oaklawn, that being her only stakes victory in six career starts. The Apple Blossom is 1 1/16 miles -- Heatherten setting the track and stakes record, 1:40 1-5, in 1984 with Pat Day aboard and Bill Mott training. A win would define the season of jockey David Cabrera, riding champion last year despite a late-season injury, and the Lieblongs, whose young trainer, Casse, appears on the same fast track as father Mark, a racing Hall of Famer.

One pound separates the top two (Secret Oath lugging 123 to Clariere's 122) -- and 9 pounds covers the field.

Today's's 11th race at Oaklawn, the Apple Blossom is scheduled for 6:12 p.m.