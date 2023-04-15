Florida city resuming life after torrential rain

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Fort Lauderdale's airport reopened Friday morning, two days after a deluge left planes and travelers stranded, as residents in the city's hardest hit neighborhoods began the slow process of cleaning up the mess left behind.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shut down Wednesday evening as a storm dumped more than 2 feet of rain. Airport officials completed final inspections after sunrise Friday and resumed operations at 9 a.m. By the afternoon, airport operations were slowly returning to normal, but the almost two-day closure was still affecting some passengers.

While it started raining Monday in South Florida, much of the water fell Wednesday, and the Fort Lauderdale area saw record rainfall amounts in a matter of hours, ranging from 15 to 26 inches.

In Fort Lauderdale's Edgewood neighborhood Friday morning, the water level had receded about a foot from Thursday but was still up to 2 feet deep in some spots as residents tried to clean up.

Airlines were forced to cancel more than 650 flights at the Fort Lauderdale airport Thursday, according to FlightAware.com.

On Fort Lauderdale Beach, the three-day Tortuga Music Festival started Friday afternoon, headlined by Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, Jake Owen and Shania Twain. The "rain or shine" event left many ticketholders out of luck once the airport closed.

Amber Borkoski of Baltimore, Md., purchased festival tickets six months ago and had planned to travel to Fort Lauderdale to celebrate her friend's birthday. But Southwest canceled her Thursday night flight from Baltimore to Fort Lauderdale, and festival officials told her that no refunds were available.

Broward County Public Schools, the sixth-largest school district in the nation with more than 256,000 students, canceled classes Thursday and Friday after water inundated halls and classrooms in some schools.

Shawn Bhatti, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami, said the region received "an unprecedented amount" of rain. The weather service was still confirming totals, but some gauges showed up to 25 inches of rainfall.

"For context, within a six-hour period, the amount that fell is about a 1 in 1,000 chance of happening within a given year," Bhatti said. "So it's a very historical type of event."

Information for this article was contributed by Kathy McCormack of The Associated Press.





