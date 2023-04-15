Food Freedom Act workshops planned

Plan. Produce. Profit. That's the message from a series of spring workshops, facilitated by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and the National Agricultural Law Center, that will provide needed knowledge for Arkansas specialty crop producers to operate within the Arkansas Food Freedom Act.

According to a fact sheet from the Division of Agriculture's Public Policy Center, Act 1040 of 2021 -- otherwise known as the Arkansas Food Freedom Act -- allows Arkansas residents to sell more types of homemade food and drink products in more locations than before, allowing direct sales of certain homemade food and drink products that do not require time or temperature controls to remain safe. Some products, such as pickles, salsas, and canned vegetables, may require pH testing.

Information about the workshops, the agenda, and the registration link can be found at https://nationalaglawcenter.org/plan-produce-profit/

There is a $10 registration cost and lunch is provided. Speakers may vary by workshop location. Workshop attendees will be eligible to receive a free pH meter.

There are five workshops:

April 24 -- Fayetteville -- Don Tyson Center for Agricultural Sciences, 1371 W. Altheimer.

May 10 -- Little Rock -- Cooperative Extension Service state office, 2301 S. University.

May 23 -- Hope -- Southwest Research and Extension Center, 362 Highway 174 North.

May 24 -- Pine Bluff -- University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 1890 extension auditorium, 1200 N. University Drive.

May 31 -- Jonesboro -- Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, 3414 One Place.

The workshops are funded by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture through the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.

"These workshops are an opportunity for those across Arkansas to participate and learn important agricultural information in an interactive, engaging way," said Wes Ward, Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture. "The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is proud to help fund these workshops."

"The NALC is happy to be a part of the 'Plan. Produce. Profit.' workshops," said Harrison Pittman, director of the NALC. "These events are both interesting and informative, and we look forward to attendees learning more about the Arkansas Food Freedom Act from talented presenters."

Along with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and National Agricultural Law Center, the workshops are put on with support from Arkansas Department of Agriculture, Arkansas Department of Health, UAPB, Arkansas Food Innovation Center, and Share Grounds.

More information on the Arkansas Food Freedom Act is available at https://www.uaex.uada.edu/business-communities/local-foods/AR-food-freedom-act.aspx.

For information about the National Agricultural Law Center, visit nationalaglawcenter.org or follow @Nataglaw on Twitter. The National Agricultural Law Center is also on Facebook and LinkedIn.

The NALC is a unit of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and works in close partnership with the USDA Agricultural Research Service, National Agricultural Library.