Four people arrested on various charges in Benton County

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Jerrod Wynne, 35, of 2302 Jayel Trail in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Wynne was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Little Flock

Jeremy McCann, 45, of 9148 Wright Road in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. McCann was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

Austin Cagle, 24, of 20225 Fawn Road in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Cagle was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Dontay Mills, 30, of 1409 W. Beach Drive in Rogers, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Mills was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.