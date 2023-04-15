Free Bing Image Creator tool turns phrases into pictures

With Microsoft's free "Bing Image Creator," the words you type turn into art. You can even sell the results. It all happens through the magic of "DALL-E2," a tool invented by the makers of ChatGPT.

I envision putting these images on T-shirts, tote bags, posters, blankets and more. But for now, I'm just using them for greeting cards and Facebook posts.

To start, go to Bing.com/create. Next, type in a phrase and click "Create." For a birthday card for my brother-in-law, for example, I typed "golfer celebrating birthday on the course in the style of Van Gogh." In two of the results, there were facial distortions, but the other two were great. When I typed: "a picnic on the beach in the style of Renoir," it produced a lady with a mustache. Another was missing her head. But my Van Gogh-inspired painting of geese under a sky filled with birthday balloons turned out beautifully.

Microsoft offers its own suggestions too, such as: "An alligator wearing a leather jacket riding a motorcycle on a dirt road, digital art." That one's great. I also liked their panda making a birthday cake, and a coffee cup in the manner of pop artist Roy Lichtenstein.

OVER-THE-COUNTER HEARING AIDS

I recently recommended over-the-counter hearing aids from Bose and Jabra. They get great reviews, but you may need these extra tips from CNET.

CNET suggests seeing an audiologist so they can help determine how much volume you can stand. Only 60% of hearing aid users are satisfied with the loud sounds they hear, according to a MarkeTrak survey.

Look for a brand that offers good customer support. That way, if you need to, you can have your hearing aid configured for you remotely through an app. Or you may need to keep returning pair after pair until you get one that fits perfectly.

Hearing aids for sale without a prescription can be found at Best Buy, Amazon, CVS, Sam's Club, Target, Walgreens and Walmart. At Best Buy, they range from $199 to $3,000. At CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, they're between $199 and $999.

There are three basic types: behind the ear, in the ear and in the canal. The behind-the-ear kind are the easiest to clean and the hardest to lose. The in-the-ear type are more discreet, but aren't good for those with lots of earwax. Some people also report an echo with this type. The in-the-canal type has a string that allows you to pull it out. They're practically invisible but again, not for those with earwax problems.

Besides those made by Bose and Jabra, check out the models from Sony, MDHearing, Lucid, HP, Eargo and Go Prime. Their battery life ranges between 16 and 70 hours. The best ones can connect to your phone for listening to music, watching movies or taking phone calls.

For the right fit, CNET says, look for hearing aids that use soft tips -- the part that goes in your ear -- or adjustable wires. For more info, search on: "Before You Buy: What You Need to Know About Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids."

STRUCK BY LIGHTNING

"A close lightning strike fried my new modem," a reader writes. He was about to shop for another one on eBay when I suggested that, as an AT&T customer, all he had to do was call them. Sure enough, they sent a new one the next day. AT&T has always sent me a new one for free. Your Internet Service Provider may also.

OLD STREET VIEWS

The Google Maps website has a time machine built in. Take a look at photos of street addresses from ten years ago or more.

I looked up the address of a Trader Joe's near me. In 2007, it was a Blockbuster Video store. I also saw a Radio Shack store that got converted into a yoga and Pilates studio. When I looked up my mom's old neighborhood, I saw houses that were later torn down and replaced.

Start by typing in an address at maps.google.com on your computer. Once you have it, look to the bottom left and tap "Photos." Click the one that has a 360-degree arrow, then look to the top left and click "See more dates." Unfortunately, for some locations, there aren't alternative dates to check, or they only go back so far.

CHECKING BATTERY HEALTH

Did you ever wonder if your iPhone's battery needs replacing? Go to "Settings" tap "Battery," then click "Battery Health & Charging."

On Android phones, tap "Settings," then "Battery." While you're there, you might also tap the question mark in the upper right to get tips for extending battery life. For instance, turn off Bluetooth and GPS when you're not using them. Turn down screen brightness or change to a dark theme.

For Windows 10 and 11 users, a free app called "Battery Analytics" helps keep your laptop's battery in peak health. You'll get an alert when it's fully charged. It also shows you the percentage of charge in your Windows Start menu.

For Macbooks, Click the little apple symbol in the upper left, then "System Settings," then click "Battery" in the sidebar.

INTERNUT

Instead of the usual travel site, try "Google Flights." If you let them book your ticket, they'll reimburse you if the price goes down.

