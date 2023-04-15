Sections
Georgia State 18, Arkansas State 13

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:09 a.m.

Arkansas State couldn't match Georgia State's 18 runs on 19 hits in a slugfest Friday night at GSU Baseball Complex in Atlanta, dropping the Sun Belt Conference series opener.

ASU center fielder Allen Grier went 3 for 5 with a seventh-inning grand slam in his homecoming, but that only came after the Panthers scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 6-6 deadlock. Georgia State (17-17, 6-7 Sun Belt) tagged relievers Jake Algee and Coby Greiner for seven runs on seven hits before adding five more in seventh and eighth innings.

ASU (11-19, 2-9) got multi-hit outings from Grier, Daedrick Cail, Kody Darcy, Brandon Hager and Cason Tollett.

