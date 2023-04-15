DEAR HELOISE: When buying new pillows, they can sometimes be too fluffy, so when sleeping, the neck can stay in an uncomfortable position and even hurt in the morning. So, people do not end up using the pillow, either returning it or giving it away and buying another pillow to try.

I have several pillows that I could not use because of the overstuffed filling. But then, I opened a 4-inch hole at the seam, removed a couple of handfuls of stuffing and sewed the hole closed by hand or by sewing machine. This saved my neck and pocketbook, and now I have several pillows -- for myself and guests.

-- Cathy Delgado,

via email

DEAR READERS: If you have just inherited old family china or bought new china, storing it properly is important to prevent chipping or breaking. So, when you first put the china into a cabinet, place a coffee filter, paper towel or paper napkin in between each piece while storing.

DEAR HELOISE: A few weeks ago, a reader sent in a hint regarding storing dryer lint in a tissue box and then using it to burn the wood in her fireplace. It will work, but dryer lint is highly combustible. Storing it in a tissue box doesn't protect it from an errant spark or ember.

What I do instead is mix dryer lint with petroleum jelly. Then I roll the mixture into balls, 1 inch in diameter. I soak the lint thoroughly, but I'm still be able to roll it into balls. Store them in a container or even a zip-close bag.

When it's time to start a fire, put some of these under the kindling with larger pieces of wood on top. Light the balls with a match, and you'll quickly have your fire.

I've started fires with these during my eight years in the military, along with numerous camping trips for 60 years. I carry them in Altoid tins inside emergency kits for my cars and in my camping packs. Is this safe? Yes. Sparks or embers won't ignite them, only a flame will light them.

-- John "JR" R. Schlank,

Granada Hills, Calif

DEAR HELOISE: It won't be long before flea and tick season gets here. In some parts of the country, it's already here. Please ask your readers to ask their veterinarians what they recommend to keep their pets free from these pests. There's flea shampoo and combing that helps, but a vet may know of newer, more effective remedies.

-- Jessica F.,

Scottsdale, Ariz.

