Jeremy Hanson of California was sentenced to a year in prison for making violent threats against the Merriam-Webster company over its updated gender definitions, citing "blatant lies" and "anti-science propaganda" and saying of the term gender identity, "The imbecile who wrote this entry should be hunted down and shot."

Kyle Hendrickson of Maine was charged with criminal threatening with a firearm after police say he posted a Snapchat video in which he appears with a gun outside Portsmouth High School in New Hampshire and says, "Imma gonna shoot up the school."

William Husel, an Ohio doctor acquitted in the deaths of 14 patients who died after they were given painkillers, sued the health system that operates the hospital where he worked in the intensive care unit, claiming malicious prosecution and seeking damages.

Catherine Shannon Dunton, a former nurse at a surgical center in Jensen Beach, Fla., faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing 450 vials of fentanyl and replacing it with saline.

Kevin Strickland of Missouri, who spent 40 years in prison for a triple murder he didn't commit, alleges in a lawsuit that Kansas City police conducted a reckless investigation, attributing false statements to him and pressuring the only witness to identify him as the killer.

Jack Montoucet, secretary of Louisiana's Wildlife and Fisheries Department, resigned amid a developing scandal that saw a former wildlife commissioner plead guilty to a bribery charge, though Montoucet has not been charged.

Antonio Brown, a former Atlanta councilman and mayoral candidate, said "we have to lie in the bed we make" as he avoided jail and got 18 months of probation for lying about his income on an application for a $75,000 bank loan.

Mark Rissi of Hiawatha, Iowa, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to threatening Arizona's attorney general and a Maricopa County supervisor in voicemail messages that cited discredited allegations of election fraud.

Josephine Barlow Bistline, believed to be one of 20 wives of a sect leader jailed in Arizona, faces charges of sending threatening emails to child welfare workers in a bid to get her daughters released from foster care, allegedly telling one woman she'd be sent to prison, where she'd live on a ventilator.