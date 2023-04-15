The world in brief: Iran leader’s speech lifts Palestinians

Iran leader's speech lifts Palestinians

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Iran's president delivered a speech Friday to an annual pro-Palestinian rally in the Gaza Strip -- a rare display of Iran's importance to the Hamas militant group that rules the territory.

Speaking virtually to hundreds of supporters of Hamas and the smaller Islamic Jihad militant group gathered at a soccer stadium in Gaza City, Iran's conservative President Ebrahim Raisi urged Palestinians to press on with their struggle against Israel.

In his speech, Raisi struck a hard line against the Palestinian Authority's recent bilateral meetings with Israel in Aqaba, Jordan, and Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

A surge of violence in Israel and the West Bank after an Israeli police raid on the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem last week have served to undermine the summits, which sought to de-escalate soaring Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

"The initiative to self-determination is today in the hands of the Palestinian fighters," Raisi said.

The U.S. State Department reports that Iran provides some $100 million a year to Palestinian armed groups, including Hamas and the smaller Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Iraqi cleric al-Sadr suspends movement

BAGHDAD -- Influential Iraqi Shiite cleric and political leader Muqtada al-Sadr announced on Friday that he would suspend the movement he leads for one year, citing "corruption" among some of his followers.

A group within his Sadrist movement, which has dubbed itself the "Owners of the Cause," believes that al-Sadr is Imam Mahdi, a Shiite religious leader said to have vanished more than 1,000 years ago and who is expected to return leading an army of the faithful to defeat evil in the world.

On Friday, Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council announced that an investigative court had ordered the arrest of 65 alleged members of the "Owners of the Cause," which it described as a disruptive "gang."

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, al-Sadr said, "I want to be a reformer for Iraq, and I cannot reform the Sadrist movement." He added that he will freeze all activities of the movement -- except for religious activities.

Al-Sadr resigned from politics last August, following a nearly yearlong deadlock in the formation of a new Cabinet.

After al-Sadr announced his resignation from politics, hundreds of his angry followers stormed the government palace and clashed with security forces. At least 15 protesters were killed.

Pakistan bomb explodes, kills 3 children

QUETTA, Pakistan -- Three children were killed Friday while playing with an unexploded bomb at an abandoned house in southwestern Pakistan, near the Afghan border, police said.

According to police official Shabir Ahmed, the explosion took place in the border town of Chaman in Pakistan's Baluchistan province, some 90 miles from the provincial capital of Quetta.

Afghan refugees had previously lived in the house but it was unclear how the bomb got there, he said. Police were investigating, Ahmed said.

Several children are killed every year by unexploded ordnance and land mines left from years of fighting and conflicts in the region and elsewhere in Pakistan.

Cyclone slams Australia, skirts iron hub

CANBERRA, Australia -- Australia's most powerful tropical cyclone in eight years lashed its northwest coast with winds gusting to an apparent record of 180 miles per hour Friday but skirted larger population centers and resulted in no immediate reports of injuries.

Cyclone Ilsa crossed the Pilbara coast of Western Australia state as a Category 5 storm, the most severe, but weakened to Category 2 as it moved inland, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said.

Damage was still being assessed in the path of Ilsa, which made landfall in the early hours 93 miles northeast of the iron ore export town of Port Hedland in the rural area of Pardoo.

Pardoo had a population of 47 in the latest census and the Pardoo Roadhouse and Tavern was destroyed. The two owners stayed throughout the storm and were unharmed, emergency officials said.

Beyond Pardoo, Acting Emergency Services Minister Sue Ellery described the storm damage as "fairly minimal."

Port Hedland residents "feel like they've dodged a bullet," Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said. "A Category 5 cyclone impact in Port Hedland would have resulted in significant damage."

The city's docks had been cleared of ships, including iron ore carriers, before the storm struck.

Ilsa apparently set an Australian record with wind gusts in its path recorded as high as 180 mph at Bedout Island off the Pilbara coast before the island's measuring equipment stopped working, weather bureau manager Todd Smith said. It was not clear whether the equipment malfunctioned or power was cut.

Category 5 cyclones have mean wind speeds exceeding 124 mph with gusts exceeding 174 mph. The storm will continue to weaken as it tracks southeast across land, the weather bureau said.

Yehiyeh Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza, attends a rally marking "Jerusalem Day," or Al-Quds Day, an annual celebration to support Palestinians in the holy city, at a soccer filed in Gaza City, Friday, April 14, 2023. Iran's leader delivered a historic address to the Palestinian people of Gaza Friday, telling them to stick up to the fighting against Israel in a speech that reflected his country's support for the territory's ruling Hamas militant group.(AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)







Yehiyeh Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza, attends a rally marking "Jerusalem Day," or Al-Quds Day, an annual celebration to support Palestinians in the holy city, at a soccer filed in Gaza City, Friday, April 14, 2023. Iran's leader delivered a historic address to the Palestinian people of Gaza Friday, telling them to stick up to the fighting against Israel in a speech that reflected his country's support for the territory's ruling Hamas militant group.(AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)



Palestinians watch a pre-recorded speech by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on "Jerusalem Day," which is called al-Quds Day after the city's Arabic name, at a soccer filed in Gaza City, Friday, April 14, 2023. Iran's leader delivered a historic address to the Palestinian people of Gaza Friday, telling them to stick up to the fighting against Israel in a speech that reflected his country's support for the territory's ruling Hamas militant group. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)



Palestinians watch a pre-recorded speech by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on "Jerusalem Day," which is called al-Quds Day after the city's Arabic name, at a soccer filed in Gaza City, Friday, April 14, 2023. Iran's leader delivered a historic address to the Palestinian people of Gaza Friday, telling them to stick to the fighting against Israel in a speech that reflected his country's support for the territory's ruling Hamas militant group. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)



Palestinians watch a pre-recorded speech by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on "Jerusalem Day," which is called al-Quds Day after the city's Arabic name, at a soccer filed in Gaza City, Friday, April 14, 2023. Iran's leader delivered a historic address to the Palestinian people of Gaza Friday, telling them to stick to the fighting against Israel in a speech that reflected his country's support for the territory's ruling Hamas militant group. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)



Palestinians listen to Hamas leader Yehiyeh Sinwar as he participates at a Gaza rally to mark "Jerusalem Day," which is called al-Quds Day after the city's Arabic name, at a soccer filed in Gaza City, Friday, April 14, 2023. Iran's leader delivered a historic address to the Palestinian people of Gaza Friday, telling them to stick up to the fighting against Israel in a speech that reflected his country's support for the territory's ruling Hamas militant group.(AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)



Palestinians wave Lebanese and their national flags during a rally to mark Jerusalem Day, an annual show of support for the Palestinians, after the Friday prayer in Gaza City, Friday, April 14, 2023. Since Iran's Islamic Revolution in 1979, the rallies marking what is also known as al-Quds Day have typically been held on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

