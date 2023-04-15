Sections
J.B. Hunt’s 1Q results expected Monday

by ARKANSAS DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE | Today at 1:41 a.m.

Lowell-based transportation company J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is expected to release first-quarter earnings Monday after market close.

The company said it will hold a conference call from 4 p.m to 5 p.m. to discuss its results and answer questions. The call will be webcast at investor.jbhunt.com. A replay will be available a few hours after the call is completed.

A consensus of 20 analysts predicts first quarter earnings per share of $2.02, according to Yahoo Finance. The company booked earnings per share of $2.29 for the first quarter of 2022.

A consensus of 15 analysts predicts revenue of $3.4 billion for the first quarter. J.B. Hunt posted revenue of $3.4 billion for the year ago quarter.

Shares of J.B. Hunt closed at $176.77, up $2.15 or a little more than 1% in trading Friday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $153.92 and as high as $200.64 over the past year.

