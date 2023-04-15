Lassiter records 8th shutout in Marion win

MARION -- Marion got goals from three players and junior goalkeeper Kelby Lassiter recorded her eighth shutout of the season Friday night at Southern Bancorp Stadium in the Marion girls' 3-0 victory over Nettleton.

Junior Cheyenne Dotson, senior Alivia Hampton and freshman Reese Goodwin all scored for Marion.

"That's a really good win for us for so many reasons," Marion Coach Chris Paslay said. "A lot of the girls we were expecting to produce for us did tonight, and we played outstanding defense all the way around. They did exactly what the gameplan called for."

Lassiter only had to make three saves to record the shutout for Marion (6-9-1, 4-4 5A-East) as defenders Brenna Barlow, Aliyah Mathis, and Abby Jackson stayed in the Nettleton passing lanes.

But Nettleton goalkeeper Jakeira Perkins kept the Raiders (2-13, 0-7) relevant through most of the first half, recording 13 saves as the match remained scoreless until Dotson scored with 14:34 left in the first half on a right-footed shot for a 1-0 Marion lead.

That set the stage for Goodwin, who took possession and accelerated past a Raider defender into the box and scored her sixth goal of the season at the 12:41 mark to help Marion carry a 2-0 lead into halftime.

"Reese's goal really got us up," Paslay said. "Nettleton played us tough early on. We struggled moving the ball. Cheyenne's goal was big, but Reese really helped us take over."

Armed with a two-goal lead, Lassiter snuffed out Nettleton's best opportunity with 22:18 left on an athletic diving save to maintain Marion's lead.

That's when Hampton, who returned to the lineup Tuesday following a serious offseason leg injury, scored her first goal of the season. Perkins denied Hampton on her initial shot, but Hampton recovered the carom and scored on a header for a 3-0 advantage.

"It's so huge getting Alivia back because she's a great player, but she's a great kid and leader, too," Paslay said. "She was still so invested in us while she was out, but you saw how important she is to us on the field here tonight."

BOYS

NETTLETON 2, MARION 0

Juan Munoz and Antonio Almarez each scored second-half goals to push Nettleton past Marion.

In a match that was scoreless at halftime, Nettleton (5-9, 2-5 5A-East) got a nice stop from goalkeeper Caleb Andrews on Marion's Ronald Farmer with 35:42 left.

That led to Munoz's goal, a nifty score that came off a loose ball in front of the Marion net.

The 1-0 advantage held until 36 seconds remained when Almarez added an insurance goal.

It was Marion (3-8-1, 1-5-1) that had the better chances in the first half. Farmer misfired on a header near the 32-minute mark, and a Tim Smith kick sailed just over the net.

Later, Marion keeper Ty Duncan made a leaping save with 12:33 left in the first half to bar the Raiders from the scoreboard before halftime.