Lawmakers call for probe of justice’s ties to donor

Democratic lawmakers are calling for an investigation of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas after ProPublica revealed Thursday that he did not report real estate deals made with Harlan Crow, a Dallas business executive and Republican donor to causes related to the law and judiciary.

According to ProPublica, Crow purchased three properties in Savannah, Ga., from Thomas in 2014, including the single-story house where Thomas's mother was living and two vacant lots nearby.

Thomas did not disclose the $133,363 real estate transaction on his financial disclosure forms, as federal law would have required. Crow told the outlet that he wanted to preserve the first property as a museum dedicated to Thomas in the future, and said he had spent tens of thousands of dollars on improvements to the house "to preserve its long-term viability."

Thomas has not publicly commented on the latest ProPublica report, and neither Thomas nor representatives for the Supreme Court responded to requests for comment Thursday.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., called on the Judicial Conference, the federal court system's policymaking body, to refer Thomas to the U.S. attorney general for potential ethics violations. In addition to the justice's unreported gifts and real estate deals, the lawmakers noted that Thomas admitted in 2011 he had failed to report $680,000 of his wife's income from a conservative think tank.

"Given this history, there is at least reasonable cause to believe that Justice Thomas intentionally disregarded the disclosure requirement to report the sale of his interest in the Savannah properties in an attempt to hide the extent of his financial relationship with Crow," wrote Whitehouse and Johnson, members of the Senate and House judiciary committees, respectively.

On Friday, the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a civil and criminal complaint against Thomas, saying that his acceptance and failure to disclose "repeated, lavish gifts" undermined confidence in the Supreme Court as an institution.

Thomas has confirmed he befriended Crow after he joined the Supreme Court in 1991.

Information for this article was contributed by Robert Barnes and Ann E. Marimow of The Washington Post.