He puts the state first

I send a thousand thank yous to Rex Nelson for loving Arkansas and for showing that love in column after column on our state's history and physical beauty.

His recent columns on the current political situation further demonstrate his love for Arkansas and its people. Sunday's column about current state government and its current leader should be read thoughtfully by every Arkansan. Wake up, Arkansas, and recognize what is happening. From my fairly close observations, Mr. Nelson has done an excellent job of capsuling the disaster that continues to unfold.

I strongly appreciate Mr. Nelson's knowledge gained through years of service to Arkansas through several administrations and his courage to write with honesty and integrity, perhaps at risk to himself. He puts Arkansas first and surely the state should expect no less from its governor.

Thank you.

GEORGIA ROSS

Fayetteville

Simple explanation

In last Sunday's paper Russ Douthat mentioned several things in the four different Gospel accounts which, in his opinion, were strange and perhaps even contradictory. One was that Matthew's account of the ancestry of Jesus is different from the one compiled by Luke. Actually, there is a simple explanation: Luke was listing Jesus' forebears on Mary's side all the way back to Adam while Matthew started with Abraham and named his ancestors on Joseph's side.

One other thing: John's version was indeed written "long after the fact," maybe 60 years later. And what he wrote is 92 percent unique. For instance, he is the only one who mentioned that Judas was a thief. Judas was the one who carried the money box and John said he stole from it. (Chapter 12)

LEE WADDELL

Clinton

Need-to-know basis

No one is above the law. Remember when Nancy Pelosi said they had to pass Obamacare so we could find out what was in it? Apparently according to the Democrats' version of the law, you have to convict someone of a felony before you find out what the felony is.

RON NELSON

Mountain Home

Where to get money?

Let me see if I have this right. Our Arkansas Legislature, led by Republicans, agreed to cut corporate taxes by $34 million per year (retroactive to Jan 1, 2023). At the same time and reported on the same front page of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, they proposed a $75 million increase in school funding.

Lord knows we need the education increase, especially for teaching math to future legislators.

MICKEY FREEMAN

Fayetteville

Leave safety to pros

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk is setting a dangerous precedent in his ruling to issue an injunction banning the use of mifepristone, a drug used in the induction of chemical abortions. The ruling is based on the claim that the drug is unsafe and was inappropriately approved by the FDA in 2000.

Mifepristone has been associated with five deaths per one million users. At first glance that might suggest the drug is indeed unsafe, but the U.S. pregnancy mortality rate is 238 deaths per million pregnancies. Pregnancy is far more dangerous; 47.6 times more dangerous than mifepristone.

Penicillin is four times more dangerous than mifepristone, causing 20 deaths per one million users, and Viagra is nearly 10 times more dangerous, resulting in 49 deaths per million users. Acetaminophen is associated with 500 deaths annually in the U.S., and ibuprofen 15,600 deaths per year. In 2020 opioids resulted in 91,800 deaths in this country.

The "justification" for Judge Kacsmaryk's ruling is that mifepristone is an unsafe drug. His decision is based on his own anti-abortion bias, not facts. Unlike the scientists and medical professionals who conduct pharmacological trials used to determine if a drug is safe, he has no professional training on which to base his decision. There are many drugs on the market with higher death rates than mifepristone, yet they are not being targeted by our court system. Will those be next?

If Judge Kacsmaryk's decision is allowed to stand, the future of available drugs to patients will be severely compromised. The determination of a drug's safety and efficacy belongs in the hands of individuals with training in the pharmaceutical and medical fields, not in the hands of our courts.

SUSAN PARSONS

Lakeview

Defending Arkansas

Rex Nelson: Thank you for your fierce defense of our Arkansas in your Sunday column.

GWEN BENNETT

Eureka Springs