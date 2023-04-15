Little Rock man sentenced to 25 years for home invasion robbery and attempted ambush robbery of officer

A 47-year-old Little Rock man linked to a 2017 home invasion where two people were shot and the fatal attempted ambush of an off-duty police officer one month later accepted a 25-year no-parole sentence on Friday.

In exchange for the 25-year term imposed by Circuit Judge Karen Whatley, Kevin Lamont Pitts pleaded guilty to manslaughter, aggravated robbery, aggravated residential burglary, committing a terroristic act, two counts of first-degree battery and three counts of aggravated robbery for the two attacks about 2½ years apart.

One of the links is the gun, deputy prosecutor Scott Duncan told the judge. Duncan said the same weapon was used in the January 2017 home-invasion robbery on Shadybrook Drive where husband and wife Latoria and Kwesi Montaque were shot that was used in the February 2017 robbery attempt on North Rodney Parham Road where Gregory Childers was killed trying to rob an off-duty Little Rock officer transporting state revenue funds.

Duncan said Pitts, represented by attorneys Leslie Borgognoni and Camille Wright, could not qualify for parole as the result of a 1996 conviction for aggravated robbery, which means Pitts will not be eligible for early release until he is 68, given credit for time served since his arrest in July 2019.

The 1996 case involved Pitts' participation at age 19 in the October 1995 armed holdup of a Little Rock convenience store on Cantrell Road that drew him a 12-year sentence. His co-defendant was sentenced to 10 years.

According to police, the Montaque home was the subject of a pre-dawn raid that began when Latoria Montaque was accosted by a gunman when she was starting her car.

When she started to go back inside, Montaque heard someone yell her name and when she turned back she saw a stranger rushing towards her, just as she was shot in the left hand.

Montaque ran inside and locked the front door, screaming for her sleeping husband, Kwesi Montaque, as she heard glass breaking and more gunshots.

The shooter broke out a window to get inside the house while Latoria Montaque climbed out a bathroom window to escape the home and ran to a neighbor's house to call for help. Kwesi Montaque, awakened by his wife's screams and gunshots, found an armed man in the living room. The robber demanded his money, guns, car keys and any drugs in the house.

Kwesi Montaque said he was trying to give the robber what he wanted but that when the assailant turned away from him he went for the robber's gun. In the ensuing struggle, the .45-caliber pistol fired several times, wounding Montaque in the right shoulder.

The robber got his gun back and left with Montaque's keys, wallet and cellphone, taking Latoria Montaque's 2012 Lexus with him.

Investigators found the car about 11 hours later on Cobb Street with Pitts' blood on the steering wheel. His blood was also found at the couple's home on the broken window that the intruder used to get inside the house.

About a month later and 6 miles from the Shadybrook home, a shirt covered in Pitts' blood was found in the passenger seat of a stolen sport utility vehicle that 44-year-old Gregory Lamont Childress had used to launch an attack on Angela Everett, an off-duty police detective who was transporting state monies while in uniform from the state revenue office in the Ashley Square shopping center to a bank.

She was walking to her unmarked police car with the money when a Chevrolet Tahoe raced up, suddenly stopping to release a masked gunman. The robber demanded Everett give up the money, leading to a shootout that killed the robber, who turned out to be Childress. He had fired his .45-caliber pistol six times during the exchange of gunfire.

The sports utility vehicle raced down Reservoir Road, with police finding the Tahoe abandoned about a half-mile away with the bloody shirt inside.

Pitts was already a robbery suspect so detectives had him under surveillance with a tracker device on his car, and that tracker showed that his vehicle had been across the street from the shopping center and then in the center parking lot at the same time as the attack on Everett.

Childress was on parole at the time from a 40-year-prison sentence for aggravated robbery he received at trial in September 1997 at age 25. He and his older brother, Jeff Childress Jr., had participated in the January 1995 carjacking of a Little Rock man on South Oak Street. The brothers were arrested 30 minutes later. Jeff Childress pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of robbery and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Gregory Childress had been in trouble before that, court records show. In August 1990, an 18-year-old Childress and Malcolm Eugene Hodges, also 18, were involved in firing a sawed-off shotgun from their car through the windshield of a second vehicle, with the broken glass injuring a 4-year-old girl. Both teenagers received probation after pleading guilty to second-degree battery and aggravated assault a couple of months later. A 16-year-old boy was also charged but his record has been expunged.

In May 1993, Childress' brother, 17-year-old Durrell Ray Childress, shot and killed an off-duty Little Rock police officer, 62-year-old Henry Callanan, while trying to rob Callanan at a McDonald's on West Roosevelt Road. Callanan was taking the restaurant's cash to the bank. Durrell Childress was convicted of capital murder and aggravated robbery, receiving a life sentence from a Pulaski County jury the next year.

In September 2020, Durrell Childress' sentence was converted to a 20-year prison term after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that barred no-parole life sentences for juvenile offenders. The reduced sentence made Childress immediately eligible for release.