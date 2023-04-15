LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas' spring scrimmage

•••

KJ Jefferson under-threw Sam Mbake on a deep ball moments ago, but he made up for it on the next snap. He hooked up with Isaiah Sategna for a 65-yard score.

With that touchdown, Jefferson is 4 of 8 passing for 97 yards today.

•••

Landon Jackson, again, creating havoc in the backfield. His second sack of the day comes against KJ Jefferson and forces a punt.

He has been the standout of the scrimmage so far.

Rocket Sanders has seven carries for 25 yards to this point.

•••

Jacolby Criswell threw a deep ball to Sam Mbake for a touchdown of 60-plus yards, but officials ruled the quarterback was touched down prior to the throw.

•••

Cam Little caps the third series with a 47-yard field goal. Cade Fortin was the quarterback for that drive.

Fortin had a completion to tight end Ty Washington, and Rocket Sanders had a couple of impressive runs. On one carry, defensive back Jaylen Lewis bounced off of him.

•••

Quick series and a punt for the second-team offense. Jacolby Criswell got rid of the ball on third down with Landon Jackson bearing down on him.

Jackson flew off the right end of the offensive line essentially untouched.

Rashod Dubinion opened the set of plays with a four-yard run. Criswell was tagged down behind the line of scrimmage on second down.

•••

AJ Green capped the first offensive series of the day with a six-yard touchdown run. He picked up 11 yards on the previous play.

KJ Jefferson completed a ball to Isaac TeSlaa on fourth down around the 40-yard line. It picked up 11 yards.

Jefferson also had a run for 8 yards, and Rocket Sanders ran 3 times for 9 yards.

Pregame

Arkansas' football team is holding its spring showcase inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium today. It is scheduled to begin at noon.

The Razorbacks' work will be in a scrimmage format – not a game. Sam Pittman said the team will run 100-plus plays.

The scrimmage will not have live stats, so all numbers will be unofficial.

As of 10 minutes prior to the start of the scrimmage, a few hundred fans have set up on the east side of the stadium, and more are in the south end zone.

Some players who will not be in action today: Running back Dominique Johnson, wide receiver Jaedon Wilson, defensive back RJ Johnson, linebacker Mani Powell, defensive lineman Cam Ball, running back Preston Crawford, defensive back Al Walcott, and offensive linemen Luke Brown and Payton Simpson.