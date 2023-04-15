LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs Tennessee Game 2

Tennessee 1 Arkansas 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

For the second game in a row, Tennessee takes the lead on a leadoff home run by Jared Dickey in the first inning. He swatted the third pitch of the game over the wall in right field.

After the homer, McEntire surrendered a walk and single to put runners on the corners with one out after Kendall Diggs bobbled the ball in right field. Caleb Cali fielded a grounder and fired home before the runner retreated back to third in what became an entertaining rundown of all three Volunteers on the basepaths, resulting in one out with two runners both hung up on second base.

McEntire escaped the inning after a groundout to first.

Pregame:

The Razorbacks aim to secure their fourth SEC series win of the season. The Hogs took game one 5-2 Friday night after falling behind 2-0 in the first inning.

Arkansas has homered in 30 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NCAA. Senior outfielder Jared Wegner, Arkansas' home run leader, is out of the lineup for the third game in a row.

He has not started since suffering a hairline fracture in his thumb during a midweek game against Arkansas-Little Rock. The transfer did enter the game last night as a late-game defensive substitute.

Pitching Matchup: Tennessee RHP Chase Dollander (4-3, 4.19 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Will McEntire (4-1, 5.54 ERA

Arkansas lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Stovall 2B

3. Bohrofen LF

4. Diggs RF

5. Slavens 1B

6. Cali 3B

7. McLaughlin DH

8. Rowland C

9. Bolton SS