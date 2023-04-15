The White House this week announced a star-studded slate of appointments to the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities -- a panel of artists, museum professionals, academics and philanthropists that serves as an advisory board to President Joe Biden on cultural issues. The group will be co-chaired by Bruce Cohen, an Academy Award-winning producer known for films such as "American Beauty" and "Silver Linings Playbook," and pop megastar and Grammy and Oscar award-winner Lady Gaga, also known as Stefani Germanotta. Gaga previously partnered with Biden on the "It's On Us" campaign to battle sexual assault on college campuses. Others named to the committee include musician Jon Batiste, who performed at the White House state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron in December, television producer Shonda Rhimes, Grammy Award-winner Joe Walsh and actors George Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Troy Kotsur and Kerry Washington. It also includes one former member of Congress: Democrat Steve Israel, who represented New York in the House. Tsione Wolde-Michael, the committee's executive director, says it is "positioned to do meaningful work that will positively impact the arts, libraries, museums, and public humanities work in communities across the country."

North Dakota lawmakers have appointed an Ojibwe woman as the state's poet laureate, making her the first American Indian to hold this position in the state and, because of her expertise, increasing attention on the troubled history of Indian boarding schools. Denise Lajimodiere, a citizen of the Turtle Mountain Band in Belcourt, has written several award-winning books of poetry. She's considered a national expert on the history of the boarding schools and wrote an academic book called "Stringing Rosaries" in 2019 on the atrocities experienced by former students. "I'm honored and humbled to represent my tribe. They are and always will be my inspiration," Lajimodiere said. An educator who earned a doctorate from the University of North Dakota, Lajimodiere said she plans to leverage her role as poet laureate to hold workshops with Indian students around the state, and she wants to develop a new book that focuses on them.

