New Colorado laws focus on abortion, gender care

DENVER -- A trio of health care bills enshrining access in Colorado to abortion, gender-affirming procedures and medications became law Friday as the Democratic-led state tries to make itself a safe haven for its neighbors, whose Republican leaders are restricting care.

The main goal of the legislation signed by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis is to ensure people in surrounding states and beyond can go to Colorado to have an abortion, begin puberty blockers or receive gender-affirming surgery without fear of prosecution.

The governor's office was packed with lawmakers, advocates and health care providers, many of them women, for a ceremony with a celebratory feel that resembled a rally at times with loud applause and call-and-response chants.

"We see you and in Colorado, we've got your back," Democratic state Sen. Julie Gonzalez during the ceremony.

With the new laws, Colorado joins Illinois as a progressive peninsula offering reproductive rights to residents of conservative states on three sides. Illinois abortion clinics now serve people living in a 1,800-mile stretch of 11 Southern states that have largely banned abortion.

Visits to Colorado's abortion clinics have increased by about a third since the Supreme Court ruling and wait times for an appointment have increased from one or two days up to three weeks, according to state lawmakers. They also expect an increase in wait times for gender-affirming care.

Colorado House Minority Leader Mike Lynch said he feared the legislation would make Colorado an abortion destination that will attract "the vulnerable, the indigent and frightened minors from all over the country" and said the package of laws does not protect choice.

"They deny a new mother the choice to consider alternative options other than to end her pregnancy," Lynch, a Republican from Wellington, said in a statement.

Polis added the first layer of abortion protection a year ago, signing an executive order that bars state agencies from cooperating with out-of-state investigations regarding reproductive health care. One of the bills he signed Friday codifies that order into law.

It blocks court summons, subpoenas and search warrants from states that decide to prosecute someone for having an abortion.

Colorado's abortion law extends the protections to transgender patients dodging restrictions in their own states.

Also Friday, Polis signed a measure that outlaws "deceptive practices" by anti-abortion centers that attempt to convince patients to not terminate their pregnancies. The bill also prohibits sites from offering what's called an abortion pill reversal.

A third bill signed Friday requires large employers to offer coverage for the total cost of an abortion, with an exception for those who object on religious grounds. It exempts public employees because Colorado's constitution forbids the use of public funds for abortions.

Information for this article was contributed by Thomas Peipert of The Associated Press.