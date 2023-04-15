NEWS IN BRIEF

Walmart announces sale of Bonobos line

Walmart Inc. has sold its menswear brand Bonobos to Express and WHP Global for a combined purchase price of $75 million.

WHP Global, a brand management firm, will acquire the brand for $50 million, a news release stated. Fashion retailer Express will put up $25 million for Bonobos’ operating assets and assume related liabilities.

The deal was presented to investors Thursday afternoon and is expected to close in the second quarter.

The purchase is the first made by WHP Global and Express, which finalized a strategic partnership earlier this year.

“This is an exciting moment for Bonobos as we embark on the next phase of our growth,” Bonobos Chief Executive Officer John Hutchison said. “Born a digitally native vertical brand, we plan to build on our strength in e-commerce and customer loyalty.” Walmart paid $310 million for New York-based Bonobos in 2017 as it was working to strengthen its e-commerce business.

The online men’s clothing company was founded in 2007 by Andy Dunn and Brian Spaly. Dunn then worked for about two years as head of digital consumer brands for Walmart’s U.S.-commerce business.

— Serenah McKay

Fund urges residents to apply for U.S. aid

Arkansas homeowners who are past due on their mortgages are being encouraged to apply now for federal aid through the Arkansas Homeowners Assistance Fund. Assistance under the program is projected to end this summer.

The fund, administered by the Arkansas Development Finance Authority, is geared to homeowners suffering financial hardships caused by the covid pandemic.

“The Arkansas Homeowner Assistance Fund has helped thousands of people who got behind on their house payments because of the pandemic,” said Mark Conine, president of the state agency. “While there is still some money left to help people in need, we urge them to apply quickly before the funds are gone.” More than 2,700 Arkansas homeowners have received financial assistance from the program to prevent foreclosure of their homes. More than $30 million has been delivered to state homeowners and about $5.3 million remains in the fund. The program ends when the money runs out.

Participants must have annual household income at or below 150% of the area median income or 100% of the U.S. median income, whichever is greater.

— Andrew Moreau

Arkansas Index ends at 774.42, up 3.56

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 774.42, up 3.56 points.

Shares of ArcBest Corporation rose 1.8% to lead the index Friday. J.B. Hunt shares rose 1.2%. Simmons First National Corp. shares fell 2.8%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.