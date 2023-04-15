Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Gillibrand; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press