Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Sports Public Notices Obits Puzzles Newsletters Archive Core Values Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
News shows

News shows

April 15, 2023 at 9:53 p.m.

Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Gillibrand; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

Print Headline: News shows

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT