GOLF

Walker in front at RBC

Jimmy Walker was feeling like his old self after his second consecutive 6-under 65 on Friday -- and so was Masters champion Jon Rahm halfway through the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, S.C. Walker had his third consecutive round in the 60s overall to post a two-day total of 12-under 130 at Harbour Town, three shots better than Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele. Rahm, who won at Augusta National last week recovered from his opening 1-over 72 on Thursday with a 64 to move to 6-under. He's still got work ahead, although another victory seems much more doable for the world No. 1 than it did after the opening round. Walker will try to maintain his strong play, something he's struggled with since stepping away from the game amid a lengthy battle with Lyme disease. He'll need to do it against a major-quality field with seven of the world's top 10 players competing for their share of a $20 million purse at the tour's sixth designated event of the season. Scheffler, No. 2 in the world, shot 65, Olympic Schauffele 66 and Rose 67 to reach 9-under. The trio all reached milestones in this event with Rose making his 400th tour start, Schauffele his 150th and Scheffler his 100th. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore is tied for 10th and stands at 7-under 135. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) missed the cut with an even-par 142. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) finished at 2-over 144.

BASEBALL

Giants, Webb reach deal

Community matters so much to Logan Webb that he realizes staying with the San Francisco Giants for the long haul is an opportunity to cherish. He grew up a baseball nut in Northern California and will get to keep pitching close to home in the Bay Area. The right-hander from Rocklin outside Sacramento reached a $90 million, five-year agreement with the Giants on Friday that keeps him with the franchise from 2024-2028. The 26-year-old Webb is earning $4.6 million this season in his first year of arbitration eligibility and would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 season. He will receive an $8 million salary next year, $12 million in 2025, $23 million each in 2026 and 2027 and $24 million in 2028. In addition, he would receive a $1 million one-time assignment bonus from the receiving team if traded.

BASKETBALL

Kemp charged with assault

Prosecutors in Washington state charged former NBA star Shawn Kemp on Friday with first-degree assault in a parking lot shooting last month over a stolen cell phone, saying that in a text message just before the shooting, Kemp wrote, "I'm about to shoot this [guy]." Kemp was arrested after the shooting outside the Tacoma Mall on March 8. No one was injured, and Kemp's lawyers have insisted he returned fire in self defense after tracking and trying to retrieve a cell phone that had been stolen from him earlier that day. However, a probable cause statement by Tacoma police, filed in Pierce County Superior Court on Friday, did not indicate Kemp was shot at. It said some of his statements were not corroborated by surveillance or other video evidence, and that the text message sent just 13 minutes before he arrived in the parking lot showed his intent.

FOOTBALL

Falcons add pass rusher

The Atlanta Falcons added another player to rush the quarterback, signing outside linebacker Bud Dupree to a one-year contract Friday. A first-round pick by the Steelers in 2015, the 30-year-old Dupree started 11 games for the Tennessee Titans last season. He had 9 quarterback hits, 6 tackles for losses and 4 sacks. The Falcons ranked last in the league in sacks in 2021 and were ahead of only one other team with 21 sacks a year ago. Atlanta previously signed defensive end Calais Campbell, who turns 37 on Sept. 1. He has 99 career sacks, including 5 1/2 with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022.

HOCKEY

Penquins fire three

The Pittsburgh Penguins fired General Manager Ron Hextall, director of hockey operations Brian Burke and assistant general manager Chris Pryor on Friday after the club failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in 17 years. The decision to part with the club's leadership came a day after a wildly uneven season in which Pittsburgh went 40-31-11 and finished ninth in the Eastern Conference to end the longest active postseason streak in major North American professional sports. Hextall and Burke were hired in February 2021 shortly after the abrupt midseason resignation of former General Manager Jim Rutherford, who built a team that won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.

Caps, coach part ways

Peter Laviolette won't be back as coach of the Washington Capitals, who now have a big decision to make after missing the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. The Capitals parted ways with Laviolette on Friday, less than 24 hours after their season ended, a decision General Manager Brian MacLellan described as mutual. Laviolette's contract was set to expire after he coached the past year without an extension. Laviolette, 58, coached the Capitals for the past three seasons, making the playoffs in each of the first two to extend the organization's postseason streak to eight years before it ended amid a torrent of injuries and misfortunes. They had 440 man games lost to injury.

TENNIS

Tsitsipas ousted in Monaco

American Taylor Fritz upset two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4 to reach the Monte Carlo Masters semifinals in Monaco on Friday. The second-seeded Tsitsipas was followed out of the tournament by third-seeded Daniil Medvedev, who lost 6-3, 6-4 to sixth-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark. It means the top three seeds have now been knocked out of the clay-court tournament following 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic's exit in the third round on Thursday. Tsitsipas was on a 12-match winning streak on the Cote d'Azur, where he claimed his two Masters 1,000 titles.