OPINION | NATE ALLEN: Fans will finally get a look at the Hogs today in final spring scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE -- Among the most secretive Arkansas spring football practice years ever finally will reveal itself to Razorbacks fans today.

Fans haven't seen any of the previous 14 practices, and even media has been closed from the Razorbacks all-out scrimmaging until today's finale, a noon scrimmage open free to the public at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

What in the past has been called the Red-White spring game, until foul weather last year forced an indoor format change inside the Walker Pavilion, won't be a Red-White game but a scrimmage that Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman espouses as more revealing to the fans and his coaches.

Past Red-White rosters either were so drafted so divvied there would be inevitable individual mismatches like a rookie walk-on vs. seasoned starter, or were strictly first team vs. second team before a practically all third-team second half with a running clock.

Pittman promises the Hogs will scrimmage like earlier this spring which includes "good on good."

"We're just trying to get better,"Pittman said. "We'll roll the ball out there and we'll have a good scrimmage."

The scrimmage includes all facets starting with special teams and the customary ones vs. twos in 9 to 12-plays series.

"Then the next time we will be 9 to 12 plays good on good," Pittman said. "Then two on two and three on three. And the rest of the scrimmage is situational but it's good on good."

Aside from stars like quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders of Pittman's past two 9-4 and 7-6 bowl victorious teams, fans can eye newcomers like through the portal transfers defensive ends Trajan Jeffcoat (Missouri), and John Morgan (Pittsburgh); defensive back Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson (Baylor); linebacker Antonio Grier (University of South Florida); quarterback Jacolby Criswell of Morrilton via the University of North Carolina; and receivers Isaac TeSlaa (Hillsdale College) and Andrew Armstrong (Texas A&M-Commerce). All have evoked Pittman praise.

It also provides a glimpse what new coordinators Dan Enos (offense) and Travis Williams (defense) might have in store next autumn.

Enos is Arkansas' new/old coordinator having coordinated Bret Bielema's Razorbacks offenses from 2015-2017, including with Pittman coaching Arkansas' 2015 offensive line.

Pittman coached Georgia's O-line 2016-2019 then 2020 returned to Arkansas as head coach.

Kendal Briles, Pittman's previous offensive coordinator, and Enos brought and bring different assets to the attack, but one Enos advantage maximizes tight ends.

Under Enos and former Arkansas tight ends coach Barry Lunney, now Bielema's Illinois offensive coordinator, Razorbacks tight ends Hunter Henry (the 2015 Mackey Award winner), AJ Derby and Jeremy Sprinkle advanced to the NFL.

January enrolled freshman Luke Hasz and redshirt freshman Ty Washington, a 17-yard TD catch in the Liberty Bowl while staying in the 4-games participation max to redshirt, already respond well along with bonus-year senior Nathan Bax, Pittman proclaimed.

"The tight end position is one that we're continuing to improve, but that going in was a question," Pittman said.