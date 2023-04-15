100 years ago April 15, 1923

PINE BLUFF — The Lincoln County Bank of Star City filed suit in Chancery Court here today, against K. L. Fish and E. C. Norton, formerly cashier and assistant cashier respectively of the bank, for the recovery of $16,992.50, which according to the complaint, the defendants wrongfully withdrew and appropriated to their own use. It is charged that the money was taken from the bank while the defendants were cashier and assistant cashier, and its withdrawal concealed from the directors of the bank. … The discrepancy was not discovered by the directors of the bank until the latter part of 1922.

50 years ago April 15, 1973

BENTONVILLE — Two escapees from a Muskogee, Okla., jail were captured by State Police near here Saturday night, but a third escapee remained at large. A State Police spokesman said Trooper Keith Ferguson apprehended the two after a high speed chase on U.S. Highway 71 north of here, in which several shots were fired at the trooper’s car. … Washington County police also suspect two of the escapees robbed a grocery near Fayetteville earlier Saturday, taking $1,000 from the store and four customers.

25 years ago April 15, 1998

Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., sidestepping a class-action lawsuit, must offer free trials of such services as Caller ID to 6 million customers in Arkansas and four other states. The trials are part of a settlement of a lawsuit filed in St. Louis by a group of customers who alleged that Southwestern Bell misrepresented its In-Line and InLine Plus home and business telephone repair services to customers. Although Southwestern Bell agreed to the settlement, approved Dec. 3, the company did not admit to any wrongdoing, said Michael Slatin, a company spokesman. The states involved are Arkansas, Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. … The proposed settlement will give current and former customers of Southwestern Bell Wireless Inc. and its sister company, Cellular One, $15 credit vouchers that can be applied to merchandise at the companies’ retail stores. The vouchers can also be used for new or renewal service contracts, or additional service.

10 years ago April 15, 2013

A bill approved Wednesday by the Arkansas Legislature will open the door for the General Education Development test, which has long been paid for by the state, to cost students as much as $120. Act 1063, which was introduced March 11 as House Bill 2201, grants the Department of Career Education the authority to determine fees for the test, which must then be approved by the State Board of Career Education. Though the department has paid the existing $20.46 cost of the test, the act allows the department to charge students the higher cost of the GED Testing Service’s examination beginning Jan. 1, 2014, when the nationwide program is scheduled to shift from pencil-and-paper format to computer-based system.