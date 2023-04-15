MASTERSON ONLINE: Our waning nation

At least 40 years ago I watched acclaimed historian Arnold Toynbee tell a late-night television host that once every great civilization and nation in history had started to lose its original spiritual underpinnings and values (in America's case Judeo-Christian faith), it tended to collapse.

At that time, America had crested and started a downward spiral.

I also recall him saying there was a chance we might become the first nation to retreat from the brink if we returned our roots. Yet he found that highly unlikely since it had never been achieved. And clearly it will not be returning.

Today, some four decades later. here we sadly are, a nation devoid of unity, common faith, moral underpinnings, authentic and effective leadership, mutual respect, and enriching values while existing under the constant strong-arming by two parties bent on maintaining raw political power over the country's best interests.

By now, many of you have learned of the recent Wall Street Journal-NORC survey, which The Journal discussed in an article titled "America Pulls Back From Values That Once Defined it." Released a week or so back, it tells a tragic and foreboding story that validates what Toynbee said.

The survey reported just 39 percent of Americans today believe religion is very important to them as opposed to 62 percent in 1998, an average loss of about one percentage point each year.

Even fewer today, 38 percent, believe patriotism is very important to them, versus 70 percent in 1998.

Things look equally bleak for our nation's family unit. The paper reported that in 1990, 67 percent of adults between 25 and 54 were married, but that had fallen to 51 percent by 2021.

In 1990, women ages 15-44 had 70.9 children per thousand. By 2021 that number had dwindled to 56. And 40 percent of those infants were born to unwed mothers.

The U.S. Army recently fell 15,000 short of its recruiting goal, another ominous sign for future generations and the country's security.

The data show, of those younger than 30 who were surveyed, only 23 percent consider patriotism very important. Just 31 percent consider religion very important although 65 percent feel that way about a belief in God. Fewer than a fourth say having children is very important to them. And we wonder why so many terrible things are happening among our youth today.

Sorry to say, but there's even more to digest. Our population is growing ever so slowly. In 2022, the U.S. population increased 0.4 percent, up a smidgen from 2021's 0.1 percent increase, the lowest annual population growth since the nation's founding.

Meanwhile, 91 percent of Americans today say self-fulfillment is "very or somewhat important," and 90 percent say money is "very or somewhat important." In other words, the broader focus has shifted to an individual's devotion themselves over well being of the nation and those who share it.

Such devaluing of faith, marriage, children, and patriotism, plus today's focus on self and love of money, help explain the level to which our ailing culture has sunk in such a relatively brief period in a dangerous world that reverberates with saber-rattling from a host of totalitarian nations who would unite to destroy us.

Finally, Bradley Devlin reported this in The American Conservative: "Another fascinating tidbit from The Journal's data: The average Republican today values religion, patriotism, procreation, and community involvement less than the average American in 1998.

"What happened? Did the American people, which Alexis de Tocqueville once wrote, 'constantly form associations,' all of a sudden [decide] to reject this tradition on their own accord over the course of just 25 years? Of course not. Our political elite class, through their policies and preferences, has told Americans what should be important to them. Chief among them is that Americans shouldn't love America."

Our life expectancy

I hate being the bearer of even more bad news. But, fellow Arkansans, you should know we're near the bottom of the pack when it comes to our life expectancy from birth, as well as having only the 45th healthiest lifestyle among the states.

Nationwide health supplement and wellness provider Life Extension contends its study found Arkansas has the sixth worst overall outlook for life expectancy at birth, 73.8, lagging behind the national average of 78.5.

At 76, I pay particular attention to that five-year difference. Yet most of us know by now how preferable 79 active years is to merely surviving until 90 in a nursing home.

Our state's significantly lower number is by no means good, or even acceptable. Yet when you learn that, despite spending more on health care than any other nation, we still rank 40th worldwide behind nations such as Estonia, Kuwait and even Panama.

Our most recent declines were spurred by covid-19 and drug overdoses, the study explains.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.