Overwhelmed young adult looking for a reset

Dear Abby: I am 20 years old and dating a Marine. I work at a hospital, and I also have a part-time job. I recently rented an apartment near my boyfriend, and I’m busting my butt to be independent. My boyfriend struggles because he’s got a lot going on and doesn’t earn much money. I’m the breadwinner and, honestly, I’m just tired. I work too hard, and I’m stressed. Life is hard, and I feel like I can’t catch a break. — Overwhelmed In Virginia

Dear Overwhelmed: This is the life you have chosen, and you are doing all you can. Carrying so much stress is bad for your emotional and physical health. Your boyfriend may not be making much money now, but he isn’t broke. It may be time to review your finances and his, and whether you should continue to be the breadwinner. Things may get easier as your boyfriend gains rank and more seniority in the military.

Dear Abby: A couple moved next door a few years ago. My wife and I were welcoming and socialized with them. We soon realized that we have little in common. When we’re together, the conversation is difficult and exhausting. They are nice, but we don’t enjoy doing things with them. How do we make this clear? We have declined numerous invitations and offers to spend time together, but they are persistent. They have other friends, so loneliness isn’t the issue. How can we get the message across without being rude? — Out Of Excuses In The South

Dear Out Of Excuses: There is no polite way to tell people you don’t enjoy being with them. However, folks today have obligations and full schedules; they develop new interests and juggle busy social lives. This is a fact of life. Because these neighbors have other friends, they will find a way to fill their time if you continue being “busy.”

Dear Abby: Whenever I see strangers, especially my age — in their 30s — toss gum wrappers and food and beverage containers on the ground, I have conflicted feelings. I want to approach them and say, “Did you just throw that on the ground? Is that how you were raised — to expect others to pick up after you?” Then I imagine the dirty looks and it escalating into an argument. I care about the environment and my community. It saddens me that people don’t have respect or concern about the future of the environment. Do you have any ideas on how to tell people to stop littering without telling them off? — Caring Citizen In New Jersey

Dear Caring Citizen: That some individuals have so little respect for the environment is disappointing. If you carry out your fantasy, it will probably spark an angry and defensive reaction. If it would give you some satisfaction, consider picking up the litter yourself.

